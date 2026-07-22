Knicks better be grateful title saved them from latest LeBron James drama

The New York Knicks seem like the exact type of team that would be interested in signing LeBron James. However, they aren’t on the list of teams James is supposedly considering, and it seems plausible that their NBA Championship victory pushed them away from pursuing James. And that’s lucky for them, because the whole situation is getting messy.

The most recent development in the James free agency saga is his beef with Adam Silver. Apparently, according to Andy Baskin of Baskin & Phelps 92.3 The Fan, James wasn’t happy that Silver noted that the NBA is awaiting his choice before making the schedule. He seemingly wants to make the choice on his own terms and was ready to do so, but decided to wait because of Silver’s comments.

So, as teams anxiously await James’ decision amidst his beef with Silver, the Knicks can sit idly by with a smile, knowing that they don’t have to deal with the nonsense.

Knicks summer could be getting held up by LeBron James if not for championship

James’ free agency saga has been dragging on for most of the summer. He’s supposedly narrowed things down to a select list of teams, but the choice has yet to be finalized.

Again, had the Knicks not won a championship this past year, it seems very likely that they would have shown an interest in James. And considering New York’s place as the center of the sporting world – or, at least, one of them – it’s not unlikely that James would have heavily considered the Knicks.

But that would have put the Knicks in a brutal position. A position that teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat have found themselves in this summer.

Not only are they waiting on James’ decision to see if he joins them, but they are also waiting on James’ decision to figure out what they are going to do with the rest of their rosters.

If James signs, then they have to fill things out a certain way, and if he doesn’t, then they have to pivot and fill things out a different way. It’s all one big process. A process supposedly delayed by his beef with Silver.

New York could be one of those teams. The Knicks could be spending the offseason waiting on James and sitting in a pool of uncertainty. But they aren’t.

No. The Knicks are champions of the basketball world. They don’t have to worry about James because they already have a title-winning roster. And for that, they should be grateful. Grateful for a drama-free summer.