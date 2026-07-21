Knicks are reaping rewards from LeBron saga after championship run

The New York Knicks' offseason isn't currently on hold because of LeBron James, which might've been the case had they not ended their 53-year title drought last month. They're not waiting to see if the 41-year-old will pick them because they don't need him to. They're champions already and are very much capable of running it back.

Teams like the Cavaliers, Heat, Sixers, Warriors, and even the Timberwolves (plus others) are waiting to see if James will pick them. It's been three weeks since he informed the Lakers he wouldn't be returning for his 24th season, and he's still unsure of what's next for him. Or, I should say, he hasn't publicly announced his decision. Maybe there really is a chance he's still weighing his options.

Regardless, New York isn't losing sleep over whether James will call MSG home, because the Knicks aren't in the running. They don't have to talk themselves into the superstar, wondering if he will give them the extra edge to win it all.

Knicks' offseason isn't on hold because of LeBron

James deserves to take the time to evaluate his options for what's next in his career, but we're starting to get to a point where it's feeling more like a show. Rich Paul, his agent, emphasized on the latest episode of the "Game Over" podcast with Max Kellerman that LeBron is in no rush and that there is nothing more for interested teams to do or say. He has the information he needs.

All along, it's felt like he'd end up with Cleveland. Speaking of putting things on hold, James Harden is waiting to re-sign with the Cavaliers, wanting to give them the financial flexibility to get a deal done with LeBron.

The positive is that, at least, LeBron won't command a lot of money, as Paul has stressed that his decision isn't motivated by finances. Still, it's important to know whether James will be on your team next season, as front offices need to know what moves they still need to make to round out their roster.

The Knicks don't have to worry about that, though there is reason to believe James wishes they were, but then again, if New York were in the running, things might not have made it this far.

Instead, he's stuck choosing between Cleveland, Miami, or Philadelphia, and that's enough to make you feel at least a little bad for him. That is, until he officially rejoins the East (if he does) to try to dethrone the Knicks, officially making him an enemy once again.