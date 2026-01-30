Knicks already ruined their best chance at Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

On a Bleacher Report livestream, NBA insider Jake Fischer touched on the previously reported news that the New York Knicks had an "exclusive negotiating window" with the Bucks over the offseason in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, but that a package centered around Karl-Anthony Towns wasn't enough (clearly).

The superstar targeted the Knicks as his top destination, which is why they were able to discuss a trade with the Bucks in the first place. However, Milwaukee wasn't truly ready to part with Giannis. New York reportedly felt the Bucks weren't serious about a trade at the time.

That stance has since changed, as ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported earlier this week that Milwaukee is listening to offers for Giannis. He's "ready for a new home," and he isn't demanding, at least not right now, that his new home be in NYC. Antetokounmpo is open to going to more than just the Knicks; for example, The Stein Line reported that he's interested in teaming up with Anthony Edwards.

It's not New York or nowhere.

The Knicks are still very much making a push to trade for Giannis, as are several other teams, but they don't have what the Bucks want — young players and draft assets. Does that mean he won't end up in New York? No, but to get there, the front office will have to jump over quite a few hurdles.

Knicks and Bucks discussed a Giannis trade over the offseason

Talks between New York and Milwaukee over the offseason never reached a point where the two sides were close to agreeing on a deal. Even if the Knicks were able to offer the Bucks the kind of package they wanted, Jon Horst probably still would've opted to keep Giannis.

Still, New York can only wish it could go back in time whenever the superstar was zeroed in on the Knicks and the Knicks only. Now, you have Golden State, desperate to win another title with Steph Curry, and the Warriors are reportedly willing to offer four first-round picks. They'd love to get that done before the deadline.

If the saga is put on pause until the deadline, you can bet Golden State will still be right up there. Miami will be, too. The Heat can trade two first-round picks for Giannis now, and will have access to two more in the offseason. The Knicks will be able to offer two first-round picks over the summer themselves.

Antetokounmpo does hold some leverage, as he has a player option he could turn down in 2027 to become an unrestricted free agent. We already know he would like to play in New York. Even if he specifically demanded a trade to the Knicks, that wouldn't guarantee he'd end up there, but it would help their chances.

The Bucks will listen to offers from various teams and accept the one they believe is best for moving their organization forward in the post-Giannis era. It's not just the Knicks throwing trade packages at the wall, waiting for one to stick. There is competition now.