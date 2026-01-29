Giannis trade rumors may have already backfired on the Knicks

Initial returns from the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes suggest the New York Knicks are among the potential favorites to land the two-time MVP. For their sake, they better hope a deal gets over the finish line, because they’re still reconciling the fallout from their last attempt at acquiring him.

The primary ramification in question is seven-feet tall, weighs roughly 250 pounds, and named Karl-Anthony Towns.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Knicks’ “talks with the Bucks about Antetokounmpo last summer led to hard feelings with Karl-Anthony Towns that, per team sources, remain to this day.” This explains…a lot.

This is the root of the Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns problem

Amick’s report sheds valuable light on why Towns is currently navigating what could end up being the worst season of his career. And if it’s not the worst, it is certainly his most inconsistent.

This drop-off is strange for a multitude of reasons, the most notable of which are that he’s still in the thick of his prime, and fresh off his third All-NBA selection. Whatever you think about his deficiencies, of which there are many, entrenched stars do not fade away overnight.

To this point, Towns’ struggles have been chalked up to a number of different factors. He began the season with a quad injury, and is dealing with some back stuff now. His role in the offense is different, and he’s made no secret about the degree to which he’s needed to adjust and sacrifice.

Then, of course, there’s the whole Mike Brown debacle. The dynamic between coach and superstar is clearly off, and has manifested in a number of awkward comments to the media as well as lineup decisions.

Through it all, KAT is seen as the person most responsible for not only what’s ailing him, but the team’s vibes at large. Taking that stance isn’t entirely unfair. Yet, macro issues are seldom a singular individual’s fault.

The Giannis trade rumors from this past summer serve as an inflection point for Towns’ relationship with the organization. Even without concrete packages getting bandied about, he has to know he would likely be part of the outgoing salary to make any deal work. That type of uncertainty can grate on players.

Towns is making $53.1 million this season to handle all the baggage that comes with the NBA job description, including trade rumors. But we can’t pretend as if players have the ability to remain indifferent to everything. Emoting is human. The idea that he could soon be traded not long after leaving the only team he ever played for in Minnesota can’t sit well with him.

The Knicks must proceed with caution

It would be easier to agree with those who want Towns to suck it up if this were an issue speeding toward a guaranteed conclusion. It’s not.

Maybe the Knicks land Giannis. But that resolution may not materialize by the Feb. 5 trade deadline. This could very well be an offseason transaction, in which case the spectre of getting moved will hang over Towns for the rest of this year.

Another team trading for Giannis could end the awkwardness. But this presumes the Knicks’ attempts to deal Towns end with the Bucks’ star. Previous reporting on the matter suggests it might not.

If that’s the case, New York cannot be sure it will ever get the best version of Towns. And while there will never be just one reason why, numerous failed attempts at sending him to Milwaukee or elsewhere clearly haven’t helped matters. So even if they don’t actually get Giannis, the Knicks’ pursuit of him may just wind up costing them their star big man anyway.