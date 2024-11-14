Karl-Anthony Towns' response to heartbreaking Knicks loss speaks volumes
The New York Knicks' second-half comeback wasn't enough to pull off a win in their first back-to-back of the season. It came down to the final seconds. Josh Hart fouled Coby White on a three-point attempt, and the guard knocked down all three free throws. Jalen Brunson got a good look at the buzzer, but the ball rimmed out, and New York lost 124-123.
Vibes were high entering Wednesday's game against Chicago, but those good vibes didn't take long to fade. New York was down by as many as 22 points in the third quarter but went on a run to eventually take the lead. The Knicks didn't have enough gas left in their tanks, but the truth is they shouldn't have been in that deep of a hole against a struggling Eastern Conference squad.
For every step forward, the Knicks take two steps back the following game. Tuesday's win in Philadelphia was significant, not just because it was an NBA Cup game. Karl-Anthony Towns played well against Joel Embiid, and Josh Hart finished with his first triple-double of the season.
The positive takeaway from the loss to the Bulls is that KAT continued to dominate. He finished with a season-high 46 points (18-of-30 shooting), 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 39 minutes. However, Towns wasn't satisfied with his performance. He missed key three throws down the stretch, shooting 4-of-8 from the line.
Karl-Anthony Towns works on free throws after Knicks loss to Bulls
Towns remained on the MSG floor shooting free throws after the loss with his ripped jersey. He knows that if he would've shot 6-of-8 from the line, the Knicks would've won.
Is Towns to blame for the loss? Absolutely not. He was New York's best player, a title he's held in recent games. It says a lot about his commitment and work ethic that he prioritized getting shots up after the loss.
The Knicks were mainly criticized for their surprise trade for KAT before training camp. Many people believed Towns was too soft to play in New York. He's proved differently by playing like a superstar and not backing down. Towns has his defensive weaknesses, but it's not as if that's a surprise, and it doesn't change the fact that his results have been overwhelmingly positive through 11 games.
Towns and the Knicks have a chance to bounce back on Friday in their first home NBA Cup game against the Nets. Brooklyn has as many wins as New York, so getting the dub won't be a walk in the park for the Knicks. Let's see how the home team responds.