Underrated aspect of Karl-Anthony Towns' game stands out in Knicks win
Joel Embiid started his 2024-25 season the same way he ended 2023-24 — with a loss to the New York Knicks. However, it was against a completely different Knicks team than the one the Sixers faced in the 2024 playoffs.
Embiid didn't have to face Mitchell Robinson, who defends the Sixers center well, but he did have to play Karl-Anthony Towns, who was traded to the Knicks before training camp. New York's new center finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in the Knicks' 111-99 NBA Cup win.
It was Towns' first game against the Sixers as a Knick. He played like a man on a mission, probably because he was on a mission. Five years ago, Embiid and KAT were ejected for getting into a fight. You might remember Towns' infamous tweet afterward.
A lot has changed since then, and the two no longer take shots at one another when granted the opportunity. Towns head-butted Embiid (and Kelly Oubre Jr.) during the game, but it wasn't on purpose. The two spoke to each other before and after the game. There may no longer be bad blood between the two, but KAT played like there was.
Towns was the best big on the floor. He didn't let up, either. As Sixers fans filed out of Wells Fargo Center with the Knicks up by double digits, KAT pulled a trick out of his bag.
Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is an underrated passer
Towns wrapped the ball around his right shoulder to Mikal Bridges for the dunk. It was almost as if KAT had eyes in the back of his head. It looked like a typical Nikola Jokić assist, which is a high compliment for New York's center.
The Knicks are 10 games into the regular season with 72 games left to play, and some fans are probably still getting used to KAT. He does things that Robinson would never attempt. Isaiah Hartenstein displayed his passing skills with the Knicks, but it's different watching Towns.
KAT looks more and more comfortable in each game. He's growing accustomed to his new teammates. New York is still piecing the puzzle together. Towns has already proven how important he can be to a Knicks team that wants to take it at least a step further than the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Beating Philadelphia is always fun, but Tuesday night's win was a little more special than usual. What a welcome back for Embiid.