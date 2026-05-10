Karl-Anthony Towns has shattered expectations so far in the 2026 postseason. After the New York Knicks' Game 3 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, the big man flexes playoff averages of 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists on an efficient 57% from the floor (and 46% from deep).

Towns is serving as a facilitator on offense in his new-look role. His orchestration offensively gives Jalen Brunson much needed breaks from running the show. On the other side of the ball, KAT's postseason defensive rating (98) suggests that he's transformed from a liability on that end of the court to a positively impactful player.

The star center is playing some of his best ball ever right now, when he's on the floor. The kicker is that KAT has spent a significant amount of time on the bench due to foul trouble: an old issue that even the new-look Towns is having. He helps when he plays, but his improved performance means the hole to fill when he's in foul trouble is even bigger.

The postseason Knicks are a different animal with KAT on the court

Logging a +112 in the plus-minus department through nine games in the 2026 playoffs, Towns' dominance has been crucial to any of NY's success. His biggest impact has come as a passer, as the Knicks average about 5 more assists per 100 possessions while he's playing. The squad's turnover rate rises, and isolation ball becomes more frequent, when he sits on the bench.

Mitchell Robinson is perfectly capable of playing important minutes at the center position, but even one of the best backups in the NBA has his own flaws. Both Atlanta and Philadelphia proved that hack-a-Mitch can be problem for New York.

The Knicks' offense is far less efficient when Mitch is being sent to the line before possessions even start. And the constant whistles have disrupted New York's momentum before.

Towns has to clean up his foul troubles before it bites the Knicks

KAT hasn't fouled out of a playoff game, yet. But he's been close too many times, recording at least four fouls in six of the Knicks' nine games thus far. He's been one whistle away from disqualification in three games.

Knicks fans are familiar with the image of Towns angrily taking a seat on the bench, with three fouls in the first half. Luckily, Mike Brown has done a solid job of ensuring that the big man sits earlier in the game, rather than suffering a disqualification in crunch time.

KAT has been dominant this postseason, which is why the Knicks need him on the floor more than ever. The more the competition improves throughout each round of the playoffs, the less the Knicks can afford to sit Towns. To reach his ultimate ceiling in this new role, KAT simply has to find a solution to one of his oldest problems. Otherwise, even with his success, fans might be left wondering.