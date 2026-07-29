Karl-Anthony Towns needs to start giving Josh Hart some important lessons

Right now, it looks like the New York Knicks are going to be walking into next season with a relatively incomplete roster. Last year, they had Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti to back up Karl-Anthony Towns. Now, all they have is Andre Drummond. Josh Hart may have to start taking center lessons from Towns to help fill the void.

If the Knicks walk into next season with Towns and Drummond as the only centers on the roster, they’ll probably have to turn to some small-ball lineups. If for no other reason than to keep mileage off of Towns. They want him to be at his best in the playoffs. And if they don’t get another center, Hart may have to step in and do his best.

Towns better start teaching Hart how to play center, because he may be the Knicks’ best bet as a third-string center right now.

Josh Hart may have to play some center next season

OG Anunoby had some success playing against bigger guys last year. Most notably, he did a great job guarding Victor Wembanyama. But Hart just makes more sense as a center.

He’s an elite rebounder for his position, and more than anything else, he’s never afraid to get his hands dirty. He’s the exact type of player you want to throw into an uncomfortable situation, because he’ll almost always find a way to thrive.

That said, Hart may end up having to soak up some backup center minutes next year. Towns will need to teach him all the tips and tricks to playing the center position in the NBA.

Hart is versatile on the defensive end, and he’s had to guard players of all positions. If the Knicks need him to, he should be able to bang down low with some big guys.

Teams already leave Hart open from behind the three-point line, so using him as a screener wouldn’t be that out of the ordinary, either. And since teams guard him with their centers so often, he could just return the favor on the other end.

Though he’s obviously undersized to play the five, Hart is strong, crafty, and smart enough to get away with it. He wouldn’t have to do it often. Just enough to give Towns and Drummond a break (or if one of them has to miss a little time).

It’s not a perfect solution. The Knicks really need to sign at least one more big before next season begins, even if they’re just on a two-way contract.

But in a pinch, Hart should be able to get the job done. He may just need a few tune-up courses from Towns first.