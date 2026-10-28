Karl-Anthony Towns' monster night was only held back by foul-trouble Kryptonite

The New York Knicks got their first win of the 2026-27 regular season on Tuesday night, defeating the Detroit Pistons 111-97 in front of their fans at Madison Square Garden. The extent to which Detroit leans on their young superstar offensively makes it hard for anyone to impact a game more than Cade Cunningham does — including both positive and negative effects.

Karl-Anthony Towns, however, had an incredibly loud performance on the Knicks' side of things. His 27 points made him the game's leading scorer on either team. He also had three assists, seven turnovers, and 20 rebounds — eight on the offensive glass.

In an admittedly small sample size, Tuesday was a continuation of what has been an incredibly efficient season for Towns thus far. Even though the center made just one of his five attempts from behind the 3-point arc, he shot 12-21 overall after dominating Paul Reed in the second half of the game.

The only problem with his performance, however, was one that shouldn't catch Knick fans (or Towns himself) by surprise. Towns had five fouls, forcing head coach Mike Brown to pull him with just under eight minutes left in the game. New York was ahead by 21 points and seemingly wanted to keep Towns on ice in case of a collapse. Whether it was because Towns left the game, or simply because it was destined, that collapse began to unfold. Brown put his starters back in just minutes later, setting them up to close out the victory.

Is Towns' foul trouble simply the necessary cost of his offensive stardom?

In each of the past three regular seasons, Towns has led the NBA in offensive fouls. Through four games in 2027, the big man is averaging 3.7 total fouls per game — more than he did in any of the three seasons prior.

Having Towns spend more time at the top of the key, where the Knicks learned during the postseason he's certainly most comfortable as a playmaker for his teammates, should help keep him away from the paint. That's where he's most liable to hook opponents, whether on offensive drives or while boxing out down the other end of the court, which entices referees to blow their whistles.

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Brown told reporters after beating the Pistons on Tuesday that he challenged his star center at halftime. Towns certainly responded, but failed just as definitively to stay out of foul trouble. The center, at 30 years old, might be an unlikely candidate to truly change his ways at this stage of his career.

With six All-NBA selections under Towns' belt, and an NBA Championship to speak of in a 2026 season that didn't see him receive All-NBA or All-Star honors, it can certainly be easy to expect more from the big man. It can be just as easy to forget that his skill set, foul-trouble and all, has been an inseparable part of his success as an offensive powerhouse.

Fans who spend every night watching and supporting their team are correct to identify Towns' fouling as an area for improvement. This trade-off, though, might just be locked in for good. It has certainly been worthwhile, even if frustrating, given last year's results.