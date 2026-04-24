Karl-Anthony Towns can no longer deny what Knicks fans are begging him to change

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns has faced a steady stream of criticism in recent days. He's put together brilliant stretches during the Knicks' first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, but has also looked passive if not outright ineffective for extended periods along the way.

Towns downplayed the criticism following a disappointing Game 2 loss, but after the Knicks let Game 3 get away in Atlanta, a 2-1 series deficit has left no time for the big man to deny reality.

Towns entered the fourth quarter of Game 1 shooting 2-of-9 from the field. Thankfully, he scored 11 points during the final frame and helped the Knicks pull away for a 113-102 victory and a 1-0 series lead that seemed to put the first three periods behind him.

The same transpired in different form during Game 2, as Towns attempted three shots during the first half, had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting during the third quarter, and then attempted two shots in eight mintues during the fourth.

It was a baffling and frustrating display from one of the most skilled and talented big men in NBA history. It seemed as though Towns was refusing to assert himself during the fourth quarter, when the Hawks gained momentum and ultimately pulled out a 107-106 win.

When Towns heard the criticism he was receiving for his passive tendencies, he offered a response that left many Knicks fans in a state of discontent.

Karl-Anthony Towns on not taking many shots in the 4th quarter of Game 2:



"The opportunity just didn't come around to shoot it. At the end of the day, I trust everyone in this locker room to shoot the ball. The opportunity wasn't available for me in the 4th and it's fine" pic.twitter.com/RC4Dt6bG8n — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 21, 2026

Unfortunately, the Knicks' 109-108 loss in Game 3 proved one simple thing about Towns and his current approach to late-game execution: It's not, by any means, "Fine."

Karl-Anthony Towns needs to be more assertive if Knicks hope to win

Towns finished Game 3 with a stat line that could easily dissuade those who didn't watch the game from criticizing him. He tallied 21 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals while shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

Unfortunately, Towns also attempted a grand total of 12 field goals in 34 minutes—and scored two points on one field goal attempt and two free throw attempts during the fourth quarter.

For those keeping track, that brings Towns' tally to three field goal attempts over the past two fourth quarters. That's made even harder to stomach by the fact that the Knicks lost both Game 2 and Game 3 by a single point.

In other words: If Towns had even attempted one extra field goal during each fourth quarter, there's a strong chance New York would be up 3-0 right now instead of trailing 2-1.

That's admittedly more conjecture than fact-based criticism, but the frustration fans are feeling stems from a reasonable place. Towns isn't just another player being asked to step up, but a three-time All-NBA honoree whose offensive skill set is the very reason he's received critical acclaim and a max-level salary.

Towns has made remarkable progress as an all-around player in 2025-26, but if the Knicks are going to save their season, then he must remain assertive and utilize his primary skills to their maximum potential.