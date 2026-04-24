Karl-Anthony Towns' Game 3 shows critics missed bigger picture despite Knicks loss

The New York Knicks' Game 2 loss to the Atlanta Hawks played out like their Game 1 win, in a mirror.

The center had a quiet first three quarters and then dominated the fourth in the series' opening contest. But in Game 2, the All-Star delivered in the first three quarters before going ghost in crunch-time.

Many, including head coach Mike Brown when talking to reporters right after the loss, were quick to shift blame toward Towns for a lack of assertiveness and general aggression offensively.

But the big man's biggest critics might be missing... the bigger picture. Towns showed as much in New York's Game 3 loss, delivering 21 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks on 7-12 shooting.

Towns' struggles are on Brunson, other Knicks, and ultimately Brown, too

The Knicks have had problems integrating Towns within the natural flow of their offensive scheme all season long.

It started with the motion offense that Brown ran at the beginning of the season to instill his principles. It continued as the Knicks shifted toward freelance offense in the middle of the season, as Towns bought into contributing in other ways than as a scorer.

Even as the Knicks ramped up the amount of organized offense they were running in preparation for their upcoming playoff run, Towns' involvement continued to be inconsistent.

Aside from the center's troubles with offensive fouls and his season of leading the league in both double-doubles and games with 10+ rebounds, his inconsistent offensive role was perhaps the most consistent thing about his year.

Towns is much more involved in the Knicks' offense when they run organized sets than when they're freelancing, with Brown having numerous actions in his playbook that create quality looks for his All-Star center. This helps demonstrate that Towns' teammates, led by point guard and team Captain Jalen Brunson, need to do a better job of keeping him involved.

That happened in Game 3, with Brown putting Towns back in position to playmake for reserves at the start of the second quarter. But to begin the fourth, the Knicks played without both Towns and Brunson. And everything went downhill from there.

Knicks will need to make more change if something doesn't give

The responsibility of keeping Towns involved shouldn't fall entirely on the players, with it being Brown's job to recognize when things aren't working and make adjustments.

That's, in part, why the Knicks' offense had three different "phases" throughout the regular season. And why Towns and Brown reportedly met several times throughout those processes to discuss his enigmatic role, according to ESPN.

But when he is rolling, no pun intended, he provides the Knicks with a devastatingly impactful skillset. Both of their losses to the Hawks were by one point. That's how small the margins are in the playoffs. If they can keep involving Towns, and improve the rest of their game, this series might not be over yet.

However – if Game 3 was a flash in the pan, and not the beginning of a new trend, the Knicks are in big trouble. And Towns' spot on the team long-term might be, too.

If it's difficult to consistently involve your highest-paid player, and you can't win big games even when he's playing well, something probably has to change. And the Knicks already swapped out their coach.