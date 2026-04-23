Karl-Anthony Towns actively playing himself out of achieving ultimate goal

The New York Knicks are going to need Karl-Anthony Towns to become more of a dominating factor when in high-stakes situations if they wish to legitimately contend for this year's Larry O'Brien Trophy.

His late-game disappearing acts have proven to be a rather glaring issue throughout the 2025-26 regular season, and, with how things played out in Game 2, it seems they've only carried on over into the playoffs.

Now, with Vince Goodwill's latest report, the big man might also need to become one in order to live out his ultimate, long-term goal of retiring as a Knick.

Karl-Anthony Towns must shine to live out dream of retiring with Knicks

According to ESPN's senior NBA writer, the big man "so badly wants things to work" in New York, revealing that his current aim is to finish out his career as a member of the Knicks.

Since joining the ball club two offseasons ago, Towns has continued to prove himself to be one of the most talented big men in the association today, earning two All-Star nods and one All-NBA selection with a second hopefully on the way, while dropping averages of 22.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 51.4 percent shooting from the floor and 39.5 percent shooting from deep throughout.

However, despite his individual feats, when considering the package it took to land him in the first place, coupled with the fact that he's earning the ninth-highest salary in the NBA and will be making $61 million in 2027-28, be it from a fiscal or sheer schematic fit standpoint, it's widely believed that Towns is at risk of being moved this summer if the Knicks accomplish anything shy of a Finals berth.

Goodwill only further emphasized this in his report when he said coming up short of a title-round appearance would make the big man the club's ultimate scapegoat, saying he "will take the most heat because of his résumé."

With all of this in mind, it seems that the best and, frankly, only thing Towns must look to emphasize moving forward is remaining active in New York's primary game plan for all 48 minutes of action.

This means no single-digit scoring finishes, no more two shot attempts in the fourth quarter of a close game, and, most important of all, no more passive remarks saying "The opportunity just didn't come around to shoot it."

You are one of the greatest scoring big men the game has ever seen equipped with an absolutely dominant 7-foot, 248-pound frame and a career 39.7 percent shooting clip from beyond the arc.

Opportunities shouldn't be waited for; it's up to you to create and demand them for yourself.