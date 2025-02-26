Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Sixers Feb. 26

The alarm typically doesn't sound for a team on a two-game losing streak, but it did for the New York Knicks after they lost to the Cavaliers and Celtics (again) over the weekend. Playoffs will start in a month and a half, and New York doesn't look like a team that can compete with Boston or Cleveland in the postseason.

The Knicks can't go back and change the results of the last two games (if only), but what they can do is get back on track Wednesday against Philadelphia. The Sixers have lost eight straight games and are coming off a 142-110 loss to the Bulls. Things are worse than anyone could've expected in Philly.

Paul George: "We've shown no sign of a team that will compete. We just don't have the habits of a champion, or a playoff contending team, would have. To be honest, right now it's a little far-fetched. All we can do is work hard and try to just keep going." pic.twitter.com/UE6k1OaI9W — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) February 25, 2025

Getting a win at home before going on a quick two-game road trip would do a lot for the Knicks.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game vs. Sixers

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is listed as questionable. He practiced on Tuesday after he landed awkwardly on his knee in the loss to the Celtics.

Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out. ESPN's Shams Charania said on Sunday that Robinson is expected to return sometime this week. The Knicks will play again on Friday in Memphis, and Sunday in Miami.

Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Joel Embiid (injury management) is out.

Knicks injury report

OG Anunoby (foot) is probable. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out.

Sixers injury report

Quentin Grimes (knee) and Justin Edwards (ankle) are probable. Joel Embiid (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip), Guerschon Yabusele (eye), Eric Gordon (wrist), and Jared McCain (knee) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey, Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George, Andre Drummond

How to watch Sixers at Knicks Feb. 26

Philadelphia at New York will be nationally broadcast on ESPN, with the tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans looking for a streaming service can check out fuboTV for a free seven-day trial for new users.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Friday, Feb. 28: Knicks at Grizzlies (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 2: Knicks at Heat (6 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, March 4: Warriors at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Thursday, March 6: Knicks at Lakers (10 p.m. ET on TNT)

Friday, March 7: Knicks at Clippers (10 p.m. PM ET)