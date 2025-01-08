Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Raptors Jan. 8

The New York Knicks could snap their three-game losing streak on Wednesday when they host the Raptors. This is the third time New York has played Toronto this season. The Knicks are 2-0 against the Raptors, with a win on the road and at home.

Fans hope Karl-Anthony Towns will be available to play after he missed Monday's loss to Orlando because of his knee. He fell hard late in Saturday's loss to Chicago and left the game early. Towns was a game-time decision against the Magic.

Toronto has the second-worst record in the East at 8-28, but that doesn't matter. The Knicks were heavily favored over the injury-plagued Magic but nearly lost by double digits. The Raptors have something that the Magic don't — two former Knicks who would love nothing more than to have big games at The Garden after the 2023 trade.

RJ Barrett is averaging a career-high 23.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Immanuel Quickley has played in only six games this season after dealing with an elbow injury. He hasn't shot well since returning on Jan. 1, but that could change in New York.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game vs. Raptors

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is listed as questionable.

Miles McBride's status for tonight's game vs. Raptors

Miles McBride (hamstring) is listed as questionable. He last played on Dec. 30 against the Wizards.

Immanuel Quickley's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Immanuel Quickley (elbow) is available to play against the Knicks for the first time this season.

Knicks injury report

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Miles McBride (hamstring) are questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Raptors injury report

There are no players listed on Toronto's injury report.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns (if he plays)

Toronto: Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl

How to watch Raptors at Knicks Jan. 8

New York's game against Toronto won't be nationally televised, but it will be available on MSG Networks and MSG League Pass. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Friday, Jan. 10: Thunder at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV)

Sunday, Jan. 12: Bucks at Knicks (3 p.m. ET)

Monday, Jan. 13: Pistons at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Knicks at Sixers (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 17: Timberwolves at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET