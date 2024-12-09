Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status and update ahead of Knicks at Raptors Dec. 9
The New York Knicks are in Toronto for the first game against one of their division rivals this season. Both teams are coming off losses.
A couple of days after blowing out the Magic and Hornets, the Knicks couldn't handle the Pistons. Detroit won, 120-111, behind Cade Cunningham's triple-double of 29 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds. Jalen Brunson scored 31 for New York, but another slow start doomed the Knicks.
Toronto is coming off a 125-118 loss to Dallas. Gradey Dick led the Raptors with 27 points. Jakob Poeltl (20), Scottie Barnes (19), RJ Barrett (18), and Kelly Olynyk (13) also scored in double digits. The loss marked Toronto's 17th of the season. The team currently sits at No. 12 in the conference, 2.5 games ahead of the Wizards.
It'd be a mistake for the Knicks to overlook this matchup, especially with former forward Barrett averaging a career-best 23.3 points per game. You know he'd like nothing more than to have a big game against the team that drafted him.
You can't forget about OG Anunoby, either. He was out for New York's game in Toronto last March. He could have a big game in his return to his old stomping grounds.
Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game vs. Raptors
Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is listed as questionable. He missed Saturday's loss to Detroit with what New York listed as patellar tendinopathy of his left knee.
Cam Payne's status for tonight's game vs. Raptors
Cam Payne (elbow) is listed as questionable.
Immanuel Quickley's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Immanuel Quickley (elbow) is out. He sustained the injury in a Nov. 10 loss to the Lakers. It's unknown when he'll return.
Knicks injury report
Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Cam Payne (elbow) are questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
Raptors injury report
Immanuel Quickley (elbow), Bruce Brown (conditioning), and D.J. Carton (ankle) are out.
How to watch Knicks at Raptors Dec. 9
New York at Toronto will be broadcast on NBA TV. The game will also be on MSG Networks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Knicks vs. Hawks (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)*
Thursday, Dec. 19: Knicks at Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT)
Saturday, Dec. 21: Knicks at Pelicans (8 p.m. ET on NBA TV)
Monday, Dec. 23: Raptors at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Dec. 25: Spurs at Knicks (12 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN)
* = NBA Cup knockout stage