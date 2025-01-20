Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Hawks Jan. 20

The New York Knicks have won only three of their last nine games but could return to the winning side when the Hawks visit MSG on Monday. The result didn't go in the Knicks' favor the last time the Hawks were in town for the NBA Cup quarterfinal.

Atlanta is on a three-game win streak, with its most recent victory being a 119-115 overtime victory over Boston. Trae Young scored a game-high 28 points on 10-of-23 shooting after missing the Hawks' previous game with a rib contusion. He's on the injury report for Monday but should play.

New York has two starters on its injury report, including Karl-Anthony Towns. The center has missed the last two games with a thumb sprain, an injury he suffered last Monday against Detroit. Towns also has a bone chip in his thumb, but the sprain is what's kept him sidelined.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for today's game vs. Hawks

Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb sprain) is listed as questionable.

Josh Hart's status for today's game vs. Hawks

Josh Hart (neck) is listed as questionable.

Trae Young's status for today's game vs. Knicks

Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is listed as probable.

Zaccharie Risacher's status for today's game vs. Knicks

Zaccharie Risacher (thigh) is out.

Knicks injury report

Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) and Josh Hart (neck) are questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Hawks injury report

Trae Young (Achilles) and Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) are probable. Zaccharie Risacher (thigh), Larry Nance Jr. (hand), Kobe Bufkin (shoulder), and Cody Zeller (personal) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Atlanta: Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela

How to watch Hawks at Knicks Jan. 20

Atlanta at New York won't be nationally broadcast but will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Tuesday, Jan. 21: Knicks at Nets (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Saturday, Jan. 25: Kings at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, Jan. 27: Grizzlies at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Jan. 29: Nuggets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Saturday, Feb. 1: Lakers at Knicks (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC)