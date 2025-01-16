Karl-Anthony Towns dodges major Knicks injury as fans breathe sigh of relief

January 2024 was one of the best months in recent memory for the New York Knicks until it wasn't. The team traded for OG Anunoby at the end of December, and he looked like the missing piece the Knicks needed to win a championship.

Unfortunately, the good vibes came to a screeching halt at the end of the month. Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder in a win over the Heat, which was also Anunoby's last game before elbow surgery. Randle eventually had season-ending surgery, while Anunoby returned in time for the playoffs, where he injured his hamstring.

New York had zero injury luck. If it wasn't one thing, it was another. The Knicks haven't been clear of injuries this season (fans are still waiting for Mitchell Robinson to return), but it hasn't been like last season.

They've had injury scares, like when Jalen Brunson hurt his hand in Sunday's win over the Bucks and went to the locker room. He returned and finished with 44 points. Karl-Anthony Towns hurt his thumb one night later in a loss to the Pistons. He was clearly in pain throughout the game and was short with reporters when talking about the injury.

Karl-Anthony Towns is dealing with more than a thumb sprain

Towns was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia, which was a positive sign, considering he wasn't immediately ruled out. He was ultimately downgraded to out before the game.

Tom Thibodeau said pregame that KAT is considered day-to-day with the injury. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that Towns has a sprain and a bone chip in his thumb. KAT plans to play through the injury, as the bone chip won't require surgery.

The Knicks won without Towns on Wednesday, although the game went into overtime. It shouldn't have been as close as it was, considering Joel Embiid was also sidelined.

New York's next game will be on Friday. The Timberwolves will be in town for their first regular-season game at MSG since the Towns trade. KAT has to be eager to play against his former team after finishing with 32 points and 20 rebounds in the Knicks' win in Minnesota in December. Maybe New York will be cautious and sit him for another game, or maybe Towns will return to the lineup tomorrow.