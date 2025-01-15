Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Sixers Jan. 15

The New York Knicks need a bounce-back win after yet another disappointing loss to the Pistons at home on Monday, and what better place to do that than Philadelphia? The NBA made sure Wednesday's game will be nationally televised, although the Sixers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this season.

It starts with Joel Embiid and Paul George, who have missed several games this season due to various injuries. Their status for Wednesday's game is uncertain. The Knicks' two stars are also on the injury report, but you can bet they'll do everything they can to take the floor at Wells Fargo Center.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game vs. Sixers

Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) is listed as questionable. He hurt his thumb on Monday after hitting his hand on the backboard, but he remained in the game.

Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers

Jalen Brunson (hand) is listed as probable.

Joel Embiid's injury status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Philadelphia hasn't released its injury report after playing Oklahoma City on Tuesday. However, it's unlikely that Joel Embiid (foot) will play. The center last played on Jan. 4.

Paul George's injury status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Paul George's status is unknown, but he missed Tuesday's game with right ankle soreness.

Knicks injury report

Jalen Brunson (hand) is probable. Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) and Jericho Sims (back) are questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Sixers injury report

The Sixers' injury report will be added here when it's released. Joel Embiid (foot), Paul George (ankle), Tyrese Maxey (hand), Caleb Martin (groin), Andre Drummond (toe), Kyle Lowry (hip), and KJ Martin (foot) all sat on Tuesday. Rookie Jared McCain (knee) is out for the season.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns (if he plays)

Philadelphia: TBD

How to watch Knicks vs. Sixers Jan. 15

The Knicks' game in Philadelphia will be broadcast on ESPN, with the tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans looking for a stream can check out fuboTV for a free seven-day trial for new users. Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV also offer ESPN with a subscription.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Friday, Jan. 17: Timberwolves at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, Jan. 20: Hawks at Knicks (3 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Jan. 21: Knicks at Nets (7:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Jan. 25: Kings at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, Jan. 27: Grizzlies at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)