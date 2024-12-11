Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Hawks Dec. 11

The New York Knicks are back at MSG to host the Hawks in an NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup with a trip to Las Vegas on the line. New York won East Group A, and Atlanta won East Group C.

The Knicks are 0-1 against the Hawks this season after a Nov. 6 loss in Atlanta, 121-116. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher dropped a career-high 33 points for the Hawks. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 34 points and 16 rebounds.

New York is 7-3 in its last 10 games, and Atlanta is 6-4. The Knicks are coming off a 113-108 win over the Raptors on Monday, while the Nuggets routed the Hawks on Sunday in a 141-111 Atlanta loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's NBA Cup game vs. Hawks

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is listed as probable. He played in Monday's win over the Raptors after missing Saturday's loss to the Pistons.

Josh Hart's status for tonight's NBA Cup game vs. Hawks

Josh Hart (sprained left ankle) is listed as questionable.

Trae Young's status for tonight's NBA Cup game vs. Knicks

Trae Young (Achilles) is listed as probable.

Knicks injury report

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is probable. Josh Hart (ankle) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Hawks injury report

Trae Young (Achilles) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) are probable. Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (quadriceps) are questionable. Cody Zeller (personal) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart (if he plays), OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns (if he plays)

Atlanta: Trae Young (if he plays), Dyson Daniels, De'Andre Hunter (if he plays), Jalen Johnson (if he plays), Clint Capela

How to watch Hawks at Knicks NBA Cup Dec. 11

New York's NBA Cup quarterfinal game against Atlanta will be nationally broadcast on ESPN. New users can stream ESPN on fuboTV with a free seven-day trial. Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV also offer ESPN.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

If the Knicks win, they'll advance to the NBA Cup semifinals on Friday in Las Vegas.

Thursday, Dec. 19: Knicks at Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Saturday, Dec. 21: Knicks at Pelicans (8 p.m. ET on NBA TV)

Monday, Dec. 23: Raptors at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Spurs at Knicks (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27: Knicks at Magic (7 p.m. ET)