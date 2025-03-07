Karl-Anthony Towns should be fired up for next Draymond Green matchup after callout

Draymond Green can't help himself. The 35-year-old has won four titles with the Warriors, but that's not the first thing that comes to mind when he's brought up. He's notorious for his actions — ranging from punching Jordan Poole to stomping on Domantas Sabonis.

Green is under fire again, but this time because of his words. Golden State left MSG on Monday with a 114-102 win over the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns missed the game for personal reasons and Tom Thibodeau said the center might not travel with the team to LA. He made the trip, and the public learned why he was absent.

Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, lost her aunt to cancer. He missed the game to be with her, which is completely understandable. There are things bigger than basketball.

Karl-Anthony Towns on IG: pic.twitter.com/P3NwR8XETo — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 6, 2025

Rather than refrain from speculating about the reason behind KAT's absence, Draymond decided to run with a false narrative. On his podcast, he said "some will say he [Towns] didn't play because Jimmy was in the building." Draymond referenced the "infamous" practice in Minnesota when KAT and Butler were with the Timberwolves, and the two got into a heated exchange.

Draymond ignorantly/maliciously suggests KAT was ducking Jimmy Butler on Tuesday.



1. KAT missed the game to comfort his girlfriend after her aunt died from cancer.



2. KAT played Butler in Miami earlier this season and hung 44 points on the Heat.



Fellow players need to call… https://t.co/Clw3NhncZt — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 6, 2025

Draymond could've taken a few seconds to look at New York's injury report, or he could've asked someone with the Warriors why KAT was out. It's not like it was a secret that he was out for something personal.

Chris Broussard should've done the same, as he decided to repeat what Draymond said about Towns' absence.

Chris Broussard says there’s a rumor that KAT skipped the Warriors game to avoid Jimmy Butler



“There’s a rumor out there. Draymond said it on his podcast…Draymond said the word is, he didn’t want to play against Jimmy Butler.”



(h/t @awfulannouncing )



pic.twitter.com/RjvYEjw9Gp — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 6, 2025

Draymond strikes again, falsely calling out Karl-Anthony Towns

It doesn't matter if you're an NBA player — before you go on a podcast and talk about something, you need to know what you're talking about. Draymond once again made himself look foolish for speculating KAT was purposely dodging Jimmy, when in reality, he was dealing with the death of someone close to him.

As if what he said on his podcast wasn't bad enough, Draymond's response to learning why Towns' absence was even worse. He was questioned about it after Golden State's win over Brooklyn on Thursday, and didn't apologize to KAT. Draymond said he was "sorry to hear that," among other things, before plugging his podcast.

Q "You seen reaction to your KAT comments [that he ducked game v Warriors]? Were you aware of circumstances?"



Draymond "No"



Q "He was at funeral for family friend"



Draymond "Oh man…But what I heard was…what I heard…I send well wishes…but the Draymond Green Show will go on" pic.twitter.com/jy0RICbUvv — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 7, 2025

Draymond should've taken accountability and apologized for repeating what he said he heard. He acted like he wasn't at fault, but it would've taken no time to learn why Towns was out. Apparently if you hear something, it must be true!

Oh, and are we going to pretend that KAT didn't drop 44 points in Miami earlier this season when Jimmy was still with the Heat? Butler had 15 points in the loss. Towns is 6-3 against Jimmy in his career, so enough with the idea that he tries to avoid the forward.

The Knicks will be in San Francisco next Saturday to play the Warriors in primetime. New York could be without Jalen Brunson, who injured his ankle on Thursday, meaning KAT could have more on his plate. He didn't need added motivation, but he got some from someone who should be a respected veteran, but never has been.

It takes a lot for Draymond to reach a new low, but Draymond reached a new low.