Karl-Anthony Towns refuses to add fuel to fire before Knicks face Butler and Heat
The New York Knicks are on the road for their first regular-season game against the Heat. New York matchups against Miami are always worth watching, especially after the 2023 playoffs. The Karl-Anthony Towns trade adds another layer to the Knicks-Heat rivalry that was at its peak in the 1990s.
Once upon a time, KAT and Jimmy Butler were teammates in Minnesota. Chances are you've heard the stories about how the two didn't get along. The infamous October 2018 practice comes to mind. Butler requested a trade a few weeks earlier, showed up to practice late, and verbally targeted Towns and Andrew Wiggins (as well as members of the front office).
Butler was traded to the Heat a few weeks later. Last year, KAT discussed the 2018 practice and his relationship with Butler on 'Podcast P with Paul George.' He said that he and Butler "had their differences" after the practice but talked at All-Star Weekend.
It's safe to assume Towns and Butler are acquaintances rather than friends. They've played against each other several times since the 2018 trade and have gone at each other. It's fitting that KAT now plays for the Knicks, one of the Heat's rivals.
Towns is preparing for his first taste of the rivalry. On Wednesday morning, he was asked about his relationship with Butler but declined to answer. He's focused on his team.
Karl-Anthony Towns declines to talk about relationship with Jimmy Butler
Towns isn't trying to get wrapped up in any unnecessary drama, especially while he's still getting acclimated to his new team. The Knicks are coming off a tough loss to the Cavaliers, where KAT didn't play well. He's looking to bounce back against the Heat. He needs to keep his headspace on the task at hand.
Butler notoriously doesn't give 100 percent in the regular season, but it wouldn't be surprising if he played with more fire than usual because of Towns. That's the kind of player Butler is. His teammate Bam Adebayo said Butler doesn't get "fired up for matchups" but said the forward could get going if "they start it."
It sounds like all Towns will have to do is throw a simple glance in Butler's direction. If you think Butler isn't going to try to troll KAT, think again. At least it'll be a good test for Towns.
The Knicks-Heat game won't be nationally televised, but the NBA probably wishes it would be. If only the Towns trade hadn't happened after the 2024-25 schedule was released.