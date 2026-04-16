Karl-Anthony Towns' evolution reaches new level as he shoulders Knicks' burden

Karl-Anthony Towns has spent his NBA career looking like the perfect on-paper player. He's a double-double machine, a tremendous three-point shooter, and a willing passer who will soon play postseason basketball for a fifth consecutive season.

After years of hearing critics question if Towns can erase his remaining flaws and become a true championship-caliber player, however, it all seems to be clicking for the veteran big in 2025-26.

Towns has epitomized sacrifice in 2025-26. He's attempted fewer shots while placing a greater emphasis on offensive rebounding and defense, thus enabling the Knicks to make meaningful leaps in areas in which they failed to live up to their potential a season ago.

That includes the fact that New York has jumped from No. 13 in defensive rating in 2024-25 to No. 7 in 2025-26.

Though other players deserve credit, as well, Towns has taken his reputation as a subpar defender to heart this season. He's become a far more dependable presence in the paint as well as a welcome source of energy and intensity after previously coming up short in those areas.

For as intriguing as that all may be, Towns has shown his most important signs of growth in a pivotal area: Recognizing that the regular season is meaningless without postseason follow through.

Karl-Anthony Towns has evolved into a two-way player, leader

Towns was among several Knicks who recently spoke to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic about New York's NBA Finals or bust expectations. The message seemed consistent throughout, as the team appears to be embracing the challenge rather than feeling the weight of it.

Towns spoke as candidly as anyone, plainly stating that the postseason will be the determining factor of whether or not the 2025-26 season was a success.

“It was great that we put ourselves in this position going into the playoffs,” Towns said. “At the end of the day, the regular season doesn’t mean anything if we don’t capitalize on this opportunity. ”

Harsh as that quote may seem, it's the reality at hand for the Knicks.

KAT says regular season doesn't matter without postseason success

New York isn't just a team that won 53 games in a deep Eastern Conference. It's a unit that reached the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, fired its head coach despite his success, and then kept its core together over the following summer.

Each of those actions imply that New York believes it has what it deems necessary to not only return to the Conference Finals, but reach the NBA Finals.

Towns' perspective is perhaps even more hardened by experience than that of his teammates, as he's been to the Conference Finals in each of the past two seasons. Prior to joining the Knicks in 2024-25, he appeared in the 2024 Western Conference Finals with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Having made a habit out of knocking on the door of a championship, Towns has gone all-in on prioritizing the postseason. His growth as a leader and all-around player could make that dream a reality.