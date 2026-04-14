Karl-Anthony Towns puts Knicks on notice with the reality check they needed

The New York Knicks have positioned themselves to face a standard few within the organization are accustomed to meeting. Though the team has won 50-plus games for a third consecutive season, there's a rare expectation of NBA Finals or bust that could come as a surprise when factoring in how they haven't reached the championship round since 1999.

After firing head coach Tom Thibodeau mere days after ending a 25-year Conference Finals drought, however, the Knicks backed themselves into this corner. Thankfully, Karl-Anthony Towns isn't running from the challenge.

Towns and the Knicks were widely expected to set the pace for the Eastern Conference after the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers lost their franchise players to Achilles injuries. Boston proved resilient and the Detroit Pistons rose up the ranks, but New York remains within the realm of the contenders as a 53-win No. 3 seed.

With the playoffs arriving, Towns spoke candidly about the way the standard has risen and how the Knicks are expected to achieve more than they managed a season ago.

Per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic:

“Perception and standards have, obviously, changed for us since we continued to make that stride last year in the playoffs,” Karl-Anthony Towns said last week. “In the first round, we weren’t supposed to make it out of there. In the second round, we definitely weren’t supposed to make it out of there. We showed the world that we can compete with these teams, especially in the playoffs. In doing that, we put the antennas up for the rest of the league, as well. They know what we can do."

Towns continued, commenting on how the Knicks must challenge themselves to live up to the expectations they now face by being disciplined and finding "a way to win."

“Coming into the season with the expectations we had this year, finding a way to win the Cup, even with all the ups and downs, finding ourselves in the third seed … I think that the world isn’t unaware of how good we are. But it’s up to us to execute in a seven-game series, be disciplined and find a way to win.”

Though the standard for the Knicks is unavoidably high, Towns challenging his teammates to respond to adversity with intensity is exactly what they needed to hear.

Karl-Anthony Towns addresses expectations, challenges Knicks to "find a way to win"

Competition is steep in an Eastern Conference that has far exceeded most analysts' expectations from top to bottom. All 10 teams in the Playoffs or Play-In Tournament finished the 2025-26 regular season above .500 and four won at least 52 games.

Even the Knicks' first-round opponent, the Atlanta Hawks, went 46-36 overall and closed the season out by winning 19 of their final 24 games.

For as daunting as the task ahead of New York may thus be, the expectations remain the same. This is a team that went to Game 6 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, fired its head coach despite its success, and ultimately kept a vast majority of its roster together during the offseason.

All of those results and decisions seem to point to the Knicks believing that they were the right coach away from going even further than they managed to a season ago.

The expectations are higher, but the Knicks were built for this moment

The good news for New York is that they've made rather drastic improvements from the 2024-25 season to 2025-26. That includes going from No. 13 to No. 7 in defensive rating and improving their record from 15-23 against teams that were .500 or better to 29-23.

Compounded by the fact that the Knicks have two All-Stars in their prime in Jalen Brunson and Towns, as well as a high-paid supporting cast, they must do what their co-star said: Find a way.

The first step will be overcoming the red-hot Hawks, against which the Knicks went 2-1 during the regular season. From there, either the Boston Celtics or the winner of the first leg of the Play-In Tournament will await them in the second round.

Whether fair or foul, New York must now live up to the massive expectations and prove they're prepared to compete for a championship.