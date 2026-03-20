Karl-Anthony Towns is finally embracing the dirty work the Knicks need most

Karl-Anthony Towns is in the midst of figuring plenty of things out for the New York Knicks. He's playing like he's bought into head coach Mike Brown's system on both sides of the court, which took several months and adjustments from both coach and player. It's exactly what the Knicks needed from the All-Star big man, and the data is backing up the eye test with regard to his improved performance.

Out of every player that has set at least 150 screens since February 1, Towns helped create the most points per screen in the league. 76 other players qualified for the screen-setting minimum, but the 1.24 "points per direct screen" that Towns helped create were bested by none of them according to the ALL NBA Podcast.

The Knicks offense is starting to find a sustainable rhythm

The podcast's Twitter page posted an examination of the best ball-handler and screener duos in the league since February 1. Out of the top 10 pairs, no team had more on the list than the Knicks with three: Towns and Jose Alvarado, Towns and Jalen Brunson, and Brunson and Mitchell Robinson.

They posted the additional statistics about Towns in a follow-up, sharing that his 411 on-ball screens since the beginning of February – and what the Knicks' offense was able to create out of them – were "a promising sign for NY as the playoffs loom."

It's fair that there might not be anything more fun than surprising Josh Hart 30-pieces or wondering if Jose Alvarado will finish with more steals or 3-pointers made. But the fact remains that in the postseason, the Knicks are going to need the absolute best from everyone: but especially their stars.

There's plenty of pressure on this organization, but Brunson and Towns seem ready to face it head-on. Towns buying into the little things, embracing the margins and "boring" parts of the game, can help deliver the success that New York has been waiting to witness.

How the Knicks can get even more out of Towns as a screener

The only other team with more than one pairing on the list of top screening duos is the Milwaukee Bucks. And perhaps unsurprisingly, the San Antonio Spurs' DeAaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama lead the list in points per direct screen at 1.39.

Alvarado and Towns are right behind them in second place at 1.31; the Knicks' All-Star duo of Brunson and Towns landed in fourth at 1.24. It's almost jarring to see Alvarado on the list this soon after he was traded to New York, but it makes sense given his loud focus from day one on the Knicks of feeding KAT the basketball and helping him get to work.

Towns has set 116 picks for Alvarado, which makes the 179 that he's set for Brunson seem underwhelming in comparison. The Knicks might want to put some focus on utilizing him as a screener for Brunson more often: they've had plenty of success doing it thus far.