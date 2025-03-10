Julius Randle's surge with Timberwolves comes at bad time for Knicks fans

It's been four-and-a-half months since the stunning trade where the New York Knicks sent Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. The Hornets were also looped into the deal.

It would've been surprising enough if it happened in the middle of the offseason, but the fact that it happened a few days before training camp elevated the shock factor. Towns was blindsided by Minnesota front office's decision to trade him from the only NBA home he's known. He, Randle, and DiVincenzo didn't have much time to process the trade before they hit the road.

KAT wanted to retire with the Timberwolves, but he's having a career season with the Knicks. He was named an All-Star starter for the first time, has been in the MVP conversation, and should be on an All-NBA Team. Minnesota looked foolish for parting with Towns, especially with Randle and DiVo's rough starts.

However, since then, things have changed. Towns is still playing well in New York, but there's more pressure on his shoulders with Jalen Brunson out with an ankle injury. The Knicks still hold the No. 3 seed in the East, but the Bucks are four games back. Brunson will be out for at least another week-and-a-half.

The Timberwolves are turning the corner at the right time

Minnesota has won five straight games, and not-so-coincidentally, their win streak started when Randle returned to the lineup on March 2. He hadn't played since their win over the Jazz on January 30 because of a groin injury.

Randle and the Timberwolves won five games before he got hurt, and have won five games since he returned. He has averaged 17.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists during that stretch, shooting 46% from the field. He said he isn't "really worried about scoring the ball" and is focused on doing whatever it takes to win.

Minnesota has the seventh-best record in the West, neck-in-neck with Golden State. The Timberwolves could secure a playoff berth without going through the Play-In Tournament, which didn't seem likely in the first few months after the trade. Things are coming together for them at the right time, with Rudy Gobert returning from an injury absence in Sunday's win over San Antonio.

New York shouldn't regret the trade by any means (having DiVo's shooting would be nice), but watching Randle thrive with Minnesota while the Knicks deal with their issues isn't exactly enjoyable.