Josh Hart's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Grizzlies Jan. 27

The New York Knicks continue their homestand against Western Conference opponents on Monday when Ja Morant and the Grizzlies visit town. New York is the third-best team in the East, and Memphis is in the same position in the West after an injury-ravaged 2023-24 season.

The Grizzlies are riding a six-game win streak, with their most recent win coming against the Jazz on Saturday. The only team Memphis has lost to in its last 10 games is Houston, the second-best team in the West.

New York has won its last three games. The Grizzlies will be a good test for a Knicks squad that is still trying to find its identity, especially on the defensive end. A win won't come easy, especially if New York is without its triple-double machine who can do a little bit of everything.

Josh Hart's status for tonight's game vs. Grizzlies

Josh Hart (knee) is listed as questionable (just like before his triple-double on Saturday). He attended Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and Commanders in Philadelphia. Jalen Brunson tweeted that Hart (a Commanders fan) left the game early, and Hart clapped back, hinting that he'll play.

Have to get home so I can sleep. One of us has to play defense tomorrow https://t.co/Wuic1O29bM — Josh Hart (@joshhart) January 26, 2025

UPDATE: Josh Hart is available.

Knicks injury report

Josh Hart (knee) and Ariel Hukporti (illness) are questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Pacome Dadiet (toe), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Grizzlies injury report

Santi Aldama (illness) and Jake LaRavia (back) are questionable. Marcus Smart (finger), Vince Williams Jr. (ankle), and Cam Spencer (thumb) are out.

UPDATE: Santi Aldama and Jake LaRavia are available.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart (if he plays), OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Memphis: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey

How to watch Grizzlies at Knicks Jan. 27

New York versus Memphis won't be nationally broadcast. It will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks, with the tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Wednesday, Jan. 29: Nuggets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Saturday, Feb. 1: Lakers at Knicks (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

Monday, Feb. 3: Rockets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Knicks at Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Feb. 8: Celtics at Knicks (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)