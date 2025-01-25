Uncharacteristic Knicks trait could be what ends 2025 championship hopes

This isn't your typical New York Knicks team. The Karl-Anthony Towns trade helped propel their offense to one of the best in the league, but the defense is another story. Towns isn't the traditional rim-protecting center Tom Thibodeau typically employs, which has taken time to get used to.

Thibodeau has always been a defensive-minded coach, but his squad has the second-best offensive rating in the league (behind the red-hot Cavaliers). The Knicks' defensive rating puts them in the middle of the pack (15), which isn't a bad place to be in but is still uncharacteristic for a team led by Thibodeau.

There's more that goes into New York's average defensive shortcomings beyond KAT at the five. For starters, the team's three-point defense is one of the worst in the league. They also don't get up enough three-point attempts, but that's a conversation for another day.

The Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges over the summer, and it took him a few weeks to start to look like himself. However, his point-of-attack defense has been inconsistent, adding to the concerns about New York's outlook. The Knicks have a high-scoring offense, but that won't matter as much in the playoffs if they can't find a way to stop another high-powered offense.

Knicks' average defense isn't good enough to win a championship

New York has proven to be an elite offensive team, but it will be difficult to make a deep playoff run (much less win a title) if the defense doesn't improve. The last few NBA champions (Celtics, Nuggets, and Warriors) excelled on both ends of the floor. The Knicks aren't there yet.

Of course, the defense should improve when Mitchell Robinson returns, but it's still unclear when exactly that will be. SNY's Ian Begley reported the organization believes he'll return in early February, which is around the corner. The earlier he can return, the better, as the end of the regular season will be here before we know it. It should take Robinson some time to pick up where he left off (if he can).

New York can't rely on Robinson to fix everything, though. It will be nice to have his defense (who else can stop a player like Joel Embiid?), but the Knicks will need more than that to compete at the highest level in the postseason.

They don't have the assets or finances to make a big splash before the deadline, but a minor move could improve their situation. Don't write off New York just yet. There is still time for the Knicks to dig in and form a stronger defensive identity. Can they do it?