The New York Knicks have refused to let offseason expectations and bouts of inconsistency derail their season. Heralded as early favorites to set the pace for a depleted Eastern Conference, many have chastised the Knicks for failing to secure the No. 1 seed—and now sitting at No. 3.

For as disappointing a that may seem on the surface, the Knicks continue to push forward and operate as a true contender. Josh Hart has unsurprisingly fueled that success and mentality.

New York has already secured its third consecutive 50-win season, matching its win total from a season ago with three games yet to be played. Its most recent win was a thrilling 108-105 victory over the red-hot Atlanta Hawks, with Hart overcoming a third consecutive quiet shooting performance and making a pivotal late stop defensively.

According to James L. Edwards of The Athletic, Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson offered a quote that both praised Hart's performance and perfectly epitomizes what makes him so important to team success.

“To be honest, it’s all about how you respond,” Brunson said of Hart. “Things aren’t going to be perfect. You’re going to have bad stretches. You’re going to have things that don’t go your way. You’re going to do things that seem easy but don’t go your way. It’s all about how you respond.”

Despite what casual fans may think, Hart's unwavering resilience in the face of adversity has set the tone for a Knicks team that could've crumbled beneath the weight of expectations and adversity, but continues to rally.

Josh Hart sets the tone for the Knicks' culture of resilience

Hart is the epitome of Knicks basketball, playing with an unrelenting combination of intensity, physicality, and commitment to the team. That doesn't always translate to the most aesthetically pleasing style of basketball, but it sets the tone in ways that may not appear in the box score.

Hart, who's on his fourth team in nine years, refuses to quit on any situation and ultimately raises the standard when it seems like the Knicks are stuck in a tailspin.

Look no further than the stretch between Dec. 31 and Jan. 19, when the Knicks went 2-9 across a brutal 11-game stretch. All momentum seemed to be lost for a team that opened the season at 23-9, but Hart responded to adversity in the way he always seems to: By leading by example.

Hart pulled down 22 rebounds over the next two games, leading the team during each outing, and even dished out a team-high seven assists to end the slide and give the Knicks timely value.

That marked the beginning of the Knicks going 23-7 over the next 30 games. They unfortunately lost three straight to follow, but have since gone 3-0 with Hart again stepping up as a rebounder, playmaker, defender, and all-around leader.

Hart may not always jump off the stat sheet or play the most aesthetically pleasing style, but he's the heart and soul of this Knicks team and a big reason they've overcome adversity.