Josh Hart's early season trend is an encouraging sign for the Knicks' offense
Josh Hart is averaging a double-double through the first four games of the New York Knicks season. He's played with Game 7 intensity, even though he was listed as questionable for two games. A lower leg contusion can't stop him.
Some fans thought Miles McBride should replace Hart in the starting lineup after he scored only two points in the preseason. He's turned it around in the regular season, averaging 14.5 points on 52.6% shooting from the field.
Hart is shooting only 27.8% from three, but it's on an average of 4.5 attempts from deep per game. His career high is 6.4 attempts per game, which happened in 2021-22 when he played only 13 games in Portland.
He's never been a three-point threat, but it's a good sign that he is more willing to shoot the ball. It helps New York's spacing when opposing teams don't leave him wide open on the perimeter. Hart seems to be more confident in his shot, which is huge.
Hart being more willing to take open threes is great sign for the Knicks
Every Knicks fan remembers when the Heat left Hart open on the perimeter in the second round of the 2023 playoffs. After the February trade, he shot 51.9% with New York but went cold in the postseason. The Knicks' offense struggled tremendously against Miami.
Hart shot 31% from three in his first full season in New York on an average of 3.2 attempts per game. He turned into a three-point threat against Philadelphia in the first round. Hart even hit the dagger in Game 6.
Fans don't expect Hart to be the second coming of Steph Curry. There are games where it seems as if he's shooting lights out, but that's not going to happen on a nightly basis. Hart's not on the floor to chuck up threes. If that's all Hart did, Jalen Brunson would stop passing the ball to him.
What the Knicks need from Hart is not to be a liability on offense. He's a superb cutter who finds ways for his teammates to get open, but he doesn't need to shy away from taking some catch-and-shoot threes of his own. So far, he hasn't.
New York's starting five is still gelling together after the two offseason trades. The team is still working through some rough patches but are starting to find their way. Thibodeau kept Hart in the starting lineup for a reason. Without Hart, where would the Knicks be?