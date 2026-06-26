Jose Alvarado keeps Knicks' dream offseason alive with hometown discount

Jose Alvarado has become one of the faces of the New York Knicks ending a 53-year championship drought. A hometown kid turned NBA champion, Alvarado brought energy, intensity, and a comeback-fueling spark that helped the Knicks do the unthinkable.

The improbable feats have continued as Alvarado saved the Knicks from disaster once again with a hometown discount that's temporarily silenced reports of their impending offseason demise.

Alvarado entered the 2026 offseason with a pivotal decision to make on his $4.5 million player option. He'd arguably played his way into a more lucrative deal, and if nothing else, had done enough to secure a multi-year contract after turning in an excellent postseason.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Alvarado put the concerns to rest by declining his player option and declaring his intent to re-sign on a three-year deal worth roughly $14 million.

New York guard Jose Alvarado is declining his $4.5 million player option and intends to sign a new three-year, $14-plus million deal to return to the Knicks, sources tell ESPN. Knicks made it a priority to retain the NY native who played key role on a historic championship team. pic.twitter.com/zZHXbOVorX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2026

Alvarado immediately took to social media to seemingly confirm the news with a word that epitomizes the importance of his decision to re-sign: Home.

I’m Home 🧡💙🧡💙🧡 — Jose Alvarado (@AlvaradoJose15) June 26, 2026

It's a remarkably team-friendly contract for one of the best backup point guards in the NBA and a pivotal contributor who has come to epitomize Knicks basketball.

Jose Alvarado takes discount, keeps NYK's dream of running it back alive

With Alvarado accepting a hometown discount, there's at least some reason to hope that his fellow free agents will do the same. That optimistic view primarily applies to center Mitchell Robinson and shooting guard Landry Shamet.

Robinson is expected to command significant interest from around the NBA as arguably the top unrestricted free agent center on the market, while Shamet could be in for a pay increase.

Unfortunately, the Knicks have limited financial flexibility, particularly after owner James Dolan stated that he doesn't want to go into the second apron. Seeing Alvarado sign a multi-year deal at a team-friendly rate inspires some degree of faith, however, that his fellow free agents could do the same.

If nothing else, the Knicks have positioned themselves to have roughly $9.8 million in space under the second apron after re-signing Alvarado and could thus attempt to at least re-sign Shamet.

This contract could start Jose Alvarado at around his $4.5 million player option or even less.



The Knicks are still roughly $9.8 million under the second apron with 3-4 roster spots to fill. https://t.co/75K8WO3JY2 — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 26, 2026

Regardless of what transpires in the days to come, Alvarado has picked up where he left off during the NBA Finals by inspiring hope in the face of adversity.

Will James Dolan reward players for trying to keep the band together?

With Alvarado joining Jalen Brunson as players who have accepted arguable discounts relative to their talent, production, and value, the ball is now in Dolan's court. The Knicks still have roster spots to fill and two key contributors to re-sign in Robinson and Shamet.

Will Dolan have a change of heart and go into the second apron in order to at least give this team a shot at repeating in 2026-27? Alvarado has at least temporarily inspired faith.

New York won its first title in 53 years by playing through an elite starting lineup and receiving invaluably timely contributions from their reserves. They went deeper than the average rotation, providing meaningful minutes in big games to a revolving door of gutsy players.

One can only hope that Alvarado's sacrifice will set the stage for Dolan to make a similar decision to keep the Knicks together—or at least provide Leon Rose with the resources to do so.