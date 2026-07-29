Jose Alvarado has unique opportunity to help Knicks help Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson is on top of the world right now. An NBA Champion. An NBA Finals MVP. One of, if not the, greatest New York Knicks players in history. The King of New York. But in just a few months, he’ll be right back at it. Another NBA season awaits, and Jose Alvarado has a very unique opportunity to help Brunson be at his best.

Knock on wood, but Brunson has been very healthy throughout the course of his career. But next season, he will be coming off the shortest offseason of his career. He played into mid-June and will have to be back in action in October. Having a guy like Alvarado – who can play heavy backup minutes in the regular season – can ensure that Brunson stays fresh.

At the end of the day, the playoffs are most important, and the Knicks need Brunson in tip-top shape once April, May, and hopefully June come around.

Jose Alvarado can help keep Jalen Brunson fresh

This summer, the Knicks signed Alvarado to a three-year, $14.4 million contract to remain in New York. It’s a great contract for a player who’s provided them with a lot of value.

New York traded for Alvarado at the deadline, landing him in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. In the playoffs, that investment proved well worth it, as Alvarado played an important role.

He closed out a game in the NBA Finals and played regular minutes off the bench for Mike Brown. When his number was called, Alvarado was ready, and that’s all the Knicks could have ever asked for.

But next summer, they could ask for a little more. During the regular season this year, in his 28 games with the Knicks, Alvarado only played 16.9 minutes per contest.

Meanwhile, in every single season since he’s joined the Knicks, Brunson has played around 35 minutes per contest. That’s a heavy toll to be accepting in the regular season, especially after such a deep playoff run.

Brown should consider rolling Alvarado out more often in the regular season so Brunson can get a bit more rest. New York has enough depth to lean on at this point.

The Knicks don’t need to put any more wear and tear on Brunson than they absolutely have to. Having a guy like Alvarado should make them feel comfortable relying on their bench more often.

Alvarado should give New York a perfect chance to dial back Brunson’s minutes a bit in the regular season.