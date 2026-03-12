Jordan Clarkson just vindicated Knicks’ deadline faith with one game

The New York Knicks' offseason signing of Jordan Clarkson hasn't panned out as anyone planned. The 33-year-old guard's night against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, though, was all that was needed to prove why New York was right to hold onto him at the trade deadline. Josh Hart's absence cleared the way for Clarkson to deliver a 27-point gem in Utah, helping the Knicks get a much-needed win.

Clarkson saves Knicks in first return to Utah since free agency departure

It seemed that the Knicks had decided that both Guerschon Yabusele and Clarkson were poor fits for their system under new head coach Mike Brown, but only one of those two players was dealt in early February. The veteran guard stayed on New York's roster, despite losing his rotation spot.

He clearly stayed ready for any and all opportunities, though. Clarkson played 20 total minutes over the course of the recent Nuggets, Lakers, Clippers games before making the most of his 26 minutes of action against the Jazz.

In just seven minutes against Denver, he went 3-5 from the floor and scored seven points. Two days later, he scored nine points in just ten minutes against the Lakers. But despite Clarkson's highly efficient scoring output, his lack of typical defensive chops make him a hard fit in a rotation that already features several players that aren't necessarily known for elite defense.

On nights where the Knicks are missing some of their most important talent, though, the blueprint is there for Clarkson's role to scale up (and for the veteran to deliver.) In Utah, where he was the recipient of a video honoring his years spent with their organization, the scoring maestro made 10 of his 15 shots. That included three of five from behind the arc, and all four of his free throws.

The cherry, or cherries, on top of Clarkson's performance against his former team were his five offensive rebounds. They earned him the "Defensive Player of the Game" award, in a comical – but certainly not undeserved – twist.

The Knicks assistant who predicted Clarkson's big night

Brown is never afraid to credit his staff members when they make a good call. Former NBA guard, and current Knicks assistant coach, Maurice Cheeks apparently told the head coach before the game in Utah that Clarkson should make his way into their rotation.

"We gotta find a way to throw Jordan in the game…he could have a big one for us, we may need it," Brown recalled Cheeks telling him pregame, when sharing the story with reporters after the game.

The thought left Brown giving Cheeks prophetic-level praise after the game, in one final smile-worthy chapter to this story.