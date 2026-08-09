Jordan Clarkson’s reinvention offers roadmap for Knicks youngster running out of time

After spending his entire career as someone known for his on-ball scoring chops (and shortcomings), Jordan Clarkson reinvented himself as a gritty offensive rebounding force, and try-hard defender. It would not be a stretch to say this recalibration extended his career. At the very least, it guaranteed him another year with the New York Knicks.

Pacome Dadiet better take note.

Coming off a non-descript summer-league performance, the 21-year-old finds himself billowing in the Big Apple wind. He is young enough for the team and its fans to hold out hope. But the lack of dominance against mostly non-NBA talent is distressing, particularly when it comes on the heels of Mohamed Diawara, last year’s No. 51 pick, outstripping him in New York’s hierarchy from Day 1.

There would be more “The Knicks should deal Dadiet for a third big” speculation if he had much trade value at all. Instead, amid a rotation largely set in stone, he is very much fighting for a spot inside this team’s future, and perhaps in the league writ large.

Enter Clarkson.

Though he and Dadiet are vastly different players, his ability to recognize what the Knicks needed and adjust his game and approach accordingly is something to which Dadiet should aspire.

Pacome Dadiet needs to be more than his shooting swings

During a recent Locked On Knicks “Squad Show,” former Knick John Wallace explained to yours truly and Chris Sacchi why he thinks Dadiet should be looking to mirror all the non-scoring ways in which Josh Hart impacts the game. It’s a solid sentiment, and one this scribe immediately piggybacked off by working in Clarkson.

Just as New York didn’t need the 12-year vet to score like he did in his halcyon days, it doesn’t need Dadiet to be a deadeye three-point shooter to warrant giving him minutes. Sure, it would be nice. But the Knicks are always going to have enough offense.

Defending with physicality is a bigger need, particularly against screens. With Mitchell Robinson now on the Boston Celtics, the Knicks also have an offensive rebounding vacuum even after signing Andre Drummond.

Both areas just so happen to be deficiencies in Dadiet’s game. Despite having excellent size and length, he has just sort of floated on defense, and often the glass. We have seen flashes of more aggressive play, mostly in the G-League but also at times in Las Vegas. These glimpses have never stuck.

Jordan Clarkson offers proof of concept

Imagine the opportunities that Dadiet could receive during the regular season if he commits himself to being a more active and aggressive defender and ball-handler. And maybe even a ball-mover, too.

It wouldn’t matter at that point whether he’s knocking down his triples with league-average efficiency. Not as much, anyway.

Clarkson is living, breathing proof. He worked his way back into the Knicks’ rotation while he missed three-pointers galore. He carved out minutes by closing the season as, statistically, the Association’s best offensive-rebounding guard. And also by turning himself into an active defender.

Dadiet can and should aim higher over the longer term. For now, his best shot at salvaging his future in New York may rest with channeling his inner Clarkson