Jeremy Sochan may have already saved one Knicks teammate’s job

Signing Jeremy Sochan after he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs arms the New York Knicks with a somewhat-tantalizing combo forward who has the potential to crack the regular rotation. Equally notable, the 22-year-old is not a center. So Ariel Hukporti should be excited.

More than anything, Sochan’s arrival more tightly tethers the fate of the Knicks to Mitchell Robinson’s availability. But it also means they won’t be scouring the buyout market for another big. They have no roster spots left, and even if they did, they won’t have enough flexibility underneath the second apron to offer another rest-of-season contract for a while.

All of which should be music to Hukporti’s ears.

Ariel Hukporti’s spot in the Knicks rotation could have been in jeopardy

While the 23-year-old’s place in the Knicks’ pecking order isn’t especially high, he became their unchallenged third big from the moment it was clear the since-traded Guerschon Yabusele could not be relied upon. If Robinson misses time (which he’s known to do) or Karl-Anthony Towns gets in foul trouble (which he’s known to do), Hukporti is the next center up. Really, he’s the only center up, unless Trey Jemison III is active.

New York attempted to change that ahead of the trade deadline. Yves Miss of the New Orleans Pelicans is the target to which the team was most frequently linked. The Knicks were priced out of his market in the end (and he stayed put), but merely pursuing a starting-caliber big spoke volumes about the concern they have for Robinson’s health, as well as the depth behind himself and KAT.

This sentiment could have spilled into their buyout-market goals. Chris Boucher is already available, and while it’s not clear whether he’d be an upgrade given how little he played in Boston, the idea of his floor-spacing makes for an intriguing fit. The front office also could have tried waiting to see what happens with buyout candidates like Marvin Bagley III, Kevon Looney, Xavier Tillman Sr., Drew Eubanks, or someone else.

None of these players would have been guaranteed to leapfrog Hukporti the Knicks’ hierarchy. Some of them could have. Fortunately for Hukporti, he won’t have to find out.

The Knicks could have another curveball up their sleeve

Adding Sochan could in many ways be interpreted as a vote of confidence lobbed Hukporti’s way. Perhaps that’s exactly what it’s meant to be.

By no means is Hukporti spectacular. He catches and works on the ball with some polish and process, but he doesn’t defend or rebound with outstanding physicality, and despite teasing a jumper in the G-League, he’s not adding any space to the floor, either. His place in the food chain is debatable now.

There is even a chance the Knicks could nudge Hukporti further down the pecking order by using Sochan at the 5. He logged plenty of reps there with the Spurs, and using him as the third big could be a way of opening up more overall minutes for him.

Then again, if the Knicks are going to downsize at the 5, it should come with a spacing boost. Sochan doesn’t promise any stretch whatsoever. If Mike Brown were going to use anyone as a small-ball center, it’d be OG Anunoby, and that look hasn’t been a staple.

Regardless of whether it was their primary intent or a happy accident, the Knicks’ Sochan signing is a show of faith in Hukporti. He should be thrilled, and maybe get an edible arrangement for his newest teammate as a thank you.