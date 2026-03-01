Jeremy Sochan is reinforcing a harsh truth the Knicks already know

Every NBA contender comes to learn that mining impact talent on the cheap is incredibly hard. Jeremy Sochan is teaching a masterclass in this very subject to the New York Knicks.

Not that they need it. They already received a bachelor’s degree in Overromanticizing Cheap Talent from the University of Guerschon Yabusele. He went from being touted as the steal of the summer to devolving into someone New York couldn’t get rid of fast or easy enough.

Sochan’s Knicks tenure is shorter, and not nearly as high-stakes. But he’s already following a similar trajectory. And in doing so, he’s reinforcing the importance of New York’s actual bargains,

Jeremy Sochan is what the Knicks should have expected

Credit the front office for positioning the Knicks to be players on the buyout market at all. The order of operations that landed Jose Alvarado also saved enough money to top off the break-in-case-of-emergency portion of the rotation.

This last part is important. Despite initial hints that Sochan might be given priority over rookie Mohamed Diawara, he is currently entrenched in a garbage-time role. There are a multitude of reasons why—most notably the play of Diawara, and Sochan’s own offensive limitations that make him a finicky fit alongside so many of New York’s other supporting cast members.

None of which should surprise anyone. Buyout signings rarely play a meaningful part in shaping their new team’s season. The most successful additions in recent memory feature Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Clippers (2023), Reggie Jackson to the Clippers (2020), Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova to the Philadelphia 76ers (2018), and instances of that ilk.

Even on the highest end of this spectrum, teams generally aren’t getting more than a ninth a man. And if they are, it often says more about the state of their roster than the buyout addition himself.

It’s the same story with mini-MLE signings like Yabusele. So many squads don’t bother spending it because 1) billionaire owners are often cheap, and 2) you’re seemingly just as likely to land someone as or more impactful with minimums.

Recent track records around the league speak for themselves. For every 2022-23 Donte DiVincenzo with the Golden State Warriors, there are more same-season cases of JaVale McGee/Jaden Hardy (Dallas), John Wall (Clippers), and Danilo Gallinari (Boston). This year, Al Horford was probably the best mini-MLE signing. But it’s not like he’s setting the world on fire with the Warriors, and fellow mini-MLE pickups Yabusele and D’Angelo Russell didn’t come close to panning out.

This makes the Knicks’ actual bargains more important

New York is well aware of everything we just discussed. It is almost assuredly unfazed by Sochan’s impact—or lack thereof.

Fortunately for the Knicks, they didn’t necessarily need to hit on this cost-controlled swing. They already have the league’s biggest bargain thanks to Landry Shamet. Diawara looks like a future NBA player, if not an immediate one, and New York has the means to keep paying him moving forward. And the team’s crowning midseason acquisition is Jose Alvarado, someone who’s providing enough value to cover for both himself and Sochan—and then some.

Still, the Knicks would do well to remember how their pecking order played out relative to expectations and who was deemed a steal. This core isn’t getting any cheaper. Hitting on the margins will be even more important in the years to come. And like Yabusele before him, Sochan is showing just how hard that is to do.