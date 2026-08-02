Jeremy Sochan's exit proves Knicks didn't want him for important job

Jeremy Sochan just signed a training camp deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. He finished last season with the New York Knicks after getting waived by the San Antonio Spurs. Sochan was brought in to provide the Knicks with backup big-man minutes, but the fact that they didn’t bring him back this summer proves they never really saw him as a reliable five-man.

The Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics in free agency. They also lost Ariel Hukporti, who signed a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. That left them with nobody to backup Karl-Anthony Towns. They have since signed Andre Drummond, but that still doesn’t feel like enough. Had Sochan been an adequate option at the five, they could have easily brought him back on a minimum deal.

But they didn’t. And the fact that he ended up accepting a training-camp contract proves that there wasn’t exactly a competitive market. The Knicks just decided not to bring him back.

Knicks didn't believe in Jeremy Sochan at the five

Towns has become one of the most reliable centers in the entire NBA over the last few years. In each of the last three seasons, he’s appeared in at least 65 games, including at least 70 in the last two.

And in the playoffs last year, he was an integral part of the Knicks’ postseason success, ultimately ended in an NBA Championship. But he needs support.

Drummond is a quality backup big man. He’s spent the last couple of seasons in Philly, but he’s not 32 years old. A two-man center rotation just isn’t enough for a team that wants to win as many games and compete as deep into the playoffs as the Knicks.

Sochan could have given the Knicks a solid third center option. A guy who could play some power forward if needed, as well as some small-ball five, especially on nights when Towns is out.

But the Knicks didn’t re-sign him. They didn’t bring him back. They let him walk in free agency and accept a training camp contract to compete for a roster spot in Portland.

Now, they still don’t have a third-string center to play behind Towns and Drummond. And that’s something they need to address this summer (and if not, early in the season).

Apparently, based on the way things went down this summer, the Knicks didn’t feel comfortable with Sochan being a third-string center for them next season. Because he could have been their answer to that need.