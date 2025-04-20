Jeff Van Gundy relives leg-clinging days as Jokic tussle brings back memories

One day, Nikola Jokic and Alonzo Mourning will have a conversation unlike any that other current and former NBA players can share. Much could obviously be said between Hall of Famers of present and future, but this discussion centers around a unique topic.

That, of course, would be the unbelievably powerful grip of an individual they now share an otherwise unique experience with: Jeff Van Gundy.

Van Gundy is currently the lead assistant coach for Tyronn Lue and the LA Clippers. It's the latest stop in an incredible career that included his tenure as head coach of the New York Knicks, during which time he led the team to the 1999 NBA Finals.

Van Gundy also produced a legendary career as a broadcaster and was a senior consultant for the NBA champion Boston Celtics in 2023-24.

One of the lasting images from Van Gundy's coaching career arrived during a 1998 brawl between the Knicks and Miami Heat. In a testament to the gritty mentality that defined his success, the head coach got involved and infamously latched onto Mourning's leg.

In a far more tame version of that encounter, Van Gundy caused an NBA flashback during Game 1 of the 2025 first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and Clippers.

Jeff Van Gundy shows another All-NBA center he won't back down

Denver and LA engaged in what's likely to be remembered as one of the best and most dramatic games of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets ultimately won 112-110 in overtime, with the heat of competition keeping fans on the edge of their seat from beginning to end.

Along the way, Van Gundy got into a tussle with Jokic that brought back memories of that infamous encounter with Mourning.

Jeff Van Gundy REFUSED to give Nikola Jokic the ball 🤣 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/Qkow1sgbNJ — Overtime (@overtime) April 19, 2025

It may not be quite as tense as the clashes between the Heat and Knicks, but it was yet another example of how competitive Van Gundy is. He's willing to fight tooth and nail for his team's success, even in ways some might not understand.

It's unclear what spawned this tug of war, but it was in line with the tone of a game that was defined by physicality and toughness.

For the Knicks, it was a reminder of the tenacity that made Van Gundy one of the most beloved coaches in franchise history. It's a fitting development, as he's likely to be a sought-after head coaching candidate during the 2025 offseason.

That may spawn yet another full-circle moment if the Knicks opt to go a different direction in the coaching department pending their postseason result.