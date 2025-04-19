It took one quarter of the playoffs for Knicks fans to question Tom Thibodeau

One of the main questions entering the postseason for the New York Knicks was whether Tom Thibodeau would run with an eight or nine-man rotation. He answered that question in Game 1 when he subbed Cam Payne in during the second quarter.

Fans knew that Landry Shamet would be in the rotation, especially after the hot shooting streak he was on to end the regular season. New York signed him to a non-guaranteed deal during the offseason, and he impressed at training camp. Unfortunately, he dislocated his shoulder in the preseason, which resulted in Shamet being sidelined for a few months. The Knicks waived him before re-signing him.

The Knicks need shooting, especially after losing Donte DiVincenzo in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. Shamet isn't the defender DiVincenzo is, but again, New York values his shooting. That doesn't mean his lack of defense doesn't hurt the Knicks, though.

Shamet made his New York playoff debut on Saturday as the first player off the bench, and it wasn't pretty, at least not in the first quarter. He looked overwhelmed, struggling to grab the ball and getting lost on the defensive end. He wasn't knocking down shots, either. Fans wondered why Thibodeau decided to leave Shamet out there.

Poor Landry Shamet stretch comes at inopportune time for Knicks

To put it simply: Shamet is unplayable if he isn't knocking down shots. Fans can't expect him to shoot 47% from three (like he did to end the regular season), but he needs to contribute on the offensive end in some way. It's still early, but the way he looked in the first quarter has fans rightfully concerned.

Playoff basketball is a different beast. It's not like Shamet doesn't have postseason experience. He's played 53 playoff games in his career, but averaged only 5.0 points on 35.7% shooting from three. Hopefully, those numbers aren't an indication of how his postseason will go in New York this year.

The Knicks don't have the depth they used to, elevating Shamet's importance. If he doesn't pick things up, though, there's no reason for Thibodeau to leave him out there. In-game adjustments are even more important in the postseason when every play counts. Maybe Shamet will be able to turn things around.