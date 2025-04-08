Jayson Tatum's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Celtics April 8

Three of the New York Knicks' final four games of the season are against top-six teams in the East, including the top two squads. You've heard it a million times by now, but in case you haven't, New York is a combined 0-6 against Boston and Cleveland this season. The Knicks have a chance to change that, starting with Tuesday.

Boston is in town for what might not be the final time this season, as the Knicks and Celtics could clash in the playoffs. New York's rotation is finally at full strength, so the game will be a good test of where the team is before the real games begin.

The Celtics have won 11 of their last 12 games and are coming off a 124-90 win over the Wizards on Sunday. Jayson Tatum sat out with a left ankle sprain that happened at the end of March. It seems like Boston is being cautious with one of its stars before the team embarks on its postseason journey.

Jayson Tatum's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Jayson Tatum (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Celtics

Jalen Brunson (ankle) is listed as probable after playing his first game on Sunday since getting injured.

Jaylen Brown's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Jaylen Brown (knee) is listed as questionable.

Kristaps Porzingis' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is listed as questionable. He didn't play on Sunday.

Knicks injury report

Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Miles McBride (groin) are probable. Ariel Hukporti (knee) is out.

Celtics injury report

Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Derrick White (toe) are probable. Jayson Tatum (ankle), Jaylen Brown (knee), and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) are questionable. Al Horford (knee) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Boston: Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis (if they play)

How to watch Knicks vs. Celtics April 8

Boston at New York will be nationally broadcast on TNT, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans looking for a stream can check out Live Sports on Max, with subscriptions starting as low as $9.99/month.

Knicks' remaining regular-season schedule

Thursday, April 10: Knicks at Pistons (7 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 11: Cavaliers at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, April 13: Knicks at Nets (1 p.m. ET)