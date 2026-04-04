Jalen Brunson's path to All-NBA 1st team is clearing up for the worst reasons

Jalen Brunson is in the midst of another excellent season for the New York Knicks. The superstar point guard has delivered top-tier offensive impact despite the team's offseason coaching change and ongoing adjustment period to Mike Brown's system, but the sacrifices necessary in the meantime were always going to be part of this process.

That said, even his biggest fans may not have been expecting him to land on the All-NBA 1st team this year. But the path to him potentially earning 1st-team honors has suddenly cleared up: just not the way fans would prefer. It isn't a hot shooting stretch or extended winning streak behind Brunson's boosted chances at the award. It's recent injuries to Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, and Cade Cunningham.

NBA's 65-game rule could provide unexpected benefit to Brunson, Towns

The NBA's 65-game rule, and Brunson's reliability and health, might help the point guard land the highest All-NBA placement of his career thus far.

It was reported on Friday that Doncic would miss the rest of the regular season with a hamstring strain. That'll leave Los Angeles' superstar short of the 65-game requirement for league awards. Cunningham suffered a mild lung collapse in the middle of March, which led the NBPA to publicly demand the end of the requirement for regular season honors.

Their case got stronger when a knee injury and illness kept Edwards out against the Pistons. But when Doncic suffered the strain against the Thunder, the ultimate boost came from a report by ESPN's Tim Bontemps before the extent of his injury had been discovered.

He explained on SportsCenter that if the Lakers' franchise player filed a grievance with the league for "extraordinary circumstances" regarding the two December games he missed to attend the birth of his child.

If Doncic is unable to get his absences excused by the principal, the New York Post's Stefan Bondy thinks that would leave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Jaylen Brown as the only four locks in the league for the NBA's 1st team.

And while Kawhi Leonard, who's on track to reach the requirement, should indubitably be in the mix because of the level of his play, the Clippers' 39-38 record through Friday might not sway voters his way.

Bondy added Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, and Tyrese Maxey as the rest of Brunson's main competition for the fifth and final spot on the team. It won't be easy, but it's certainly looking easier than it ever should have because of the strict requirement.