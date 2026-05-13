Jalen Brunson unintentionally explains why Knicks are the hottest team in NBA

The New York Knicks are in the midst of a run that even the most optimistic fans didn't see coming. Not only has New York triumphantly marched to a second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance, but it's routinely blown its opponents out over the past seven games.

Though it may not have been his intention, superstar point guard Jalen Brunson explained exactly why the Knicks have been so successful: The unselfishness of their go-to player.

New York has won six of its past seven games by at least 14 points. It's gone 7-0 overall during that time. Its victories over the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers were secured by scores of 114-98, 126-97, 140-89, 137-98, 108-102, 108-94, and 144-114.

In the process, the Knicks have made history by accumulating the largest margin of victory during a seven-game postseason winning streak in NBA history.

Largest point differential during a seven-game win streak in the playoffs in NBA history:



1. 2026 Knicks: +185

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2. 1985 Lakers: +133

3. 2017 Cavs: +131

4. 2010 Magic: +129

5. 2026 Thunder: +128

6. 1986 Celtics: +127 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 11, 2026

In an unrelated interview, Brunson perfectly answered how the Knicks got here, explaining that he doesn't mind when the ball isn't in his hands because his only goal is to win.

Jalen Brunson is asked if he, as a star, is bothered at all by not having the ball in his hands as the Knicks' offense adapts:



"One, I'm not a star. Two, I want to win." pic.twitter.com/h0hLqcFEjJ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 13, 2026

Brunson leads the Knicks in scoring and is easily their most heavily featured player, but his willingness to play without the ball is exactly why the Knicks are dominant.

Jalen Brunson's unselfishness allows Knicks to always keep hot hand fed

Over the past seven games, all five starters have averaged at least 10.7 points per contest. During that time, each one of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Brunson, Miles McBride, and Karl-Anthony Towns have scored at least 20 points in a single outing.

The likes of Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet have also produced double-digit scoring performances during that time, while Jordan Clarkson has provided well-rounded value.

One could easily chalk such developments up to the Knicks simply having momentum on their side, but Brunson has been at the heart of their success. Even when he isn't personally attempting a shot, his presence on the court causes shifts in the opposing defense that create opportunities for his teammates.

That much can be said about many superstars, but what separates Brunson from the pack is how he doesn't need a set number of touches or shots. He's just as happy for his teammate to score as he is to do so himself.

Therein lies the key to the Knicks' succsss, as they've become truly unpredictable on the offensive end of the floor. Brunson happily took a step back as a playmaker to make way for Towns' development in that arena and has done the same when his other teammates have looked ready to step up as scorers.

The fact that Brunson can take such an unselfish approach and still deliver elite volume as a scorer and clutch buckets in late-game situations is why the Knicks are looking like true contenders.