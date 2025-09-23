Jalen Brunson says the quiet part out loud about Knicks' coaching change

The Knicks parted ways with Tom Thibodeau after he led them to their first Eastern Conference Finals Appearance in 25 years, bringing in Mike Brown with hopes that he'll go deeper into the bench and be more collaborative with the front office. While the change should breathe new life into this team, it won't come without growing pains, as Jalen Brunson made clear during Media Day.

It would be great if the Knicks came out of the gates running this season, in what is looking to be their best opportunity to compete for a championship this century. However, it may take a bit for this team to hit its stride.

There are plenty of new faces, both in the coaching staff and the locker room. Mike Brown also wants to play a new system and a new style. Those things don't look perfect right off the bat, and fans should adjust their immediate expectations accordingly. If things are still taking form in December or January, sound the alarm bells, sure, but first give the team a little bit of time to adjust.

Brown wants to play faster and with more space

Brown has made it very clear that he wants things to look different in New York this season. He wants to pick up the tempo, get more players involved on offense, and get his best players easier shots as a result.

That is a big change from how Thibodeau ran things. The Knicks have consistently been one of the slowest offenses in the league since Brunson joined them in the offseason before the 2022-23 season. Thibodeau preferred a risk-averse style of offense where you made thoughtful and calculated decisions, rather than pressing the issue.

That style fit Brunson

Brunson clearly thrived in that environment. He came to the Knicks as a bench player and has transformed into an All-NBA player and one of the most elite offensive forces in the league. Brunson has had some of the best ball-security statistics amongst lead guards over the last three seasons for that very reason.

This is not to say that Brunson won't be able to perform in an up-tempo offense. In fact, getting easier shots should be good for him and help preserve his legs for the end of games and for the playoffs. Still, as Brunson said, there will need to be time to adjust. What fans should be thrilled about, though, is Brunson's eagerness to adjust to them, as he stated he was "excited to learn more about his [Brown's] philosophies and concepts."