Jalen Brunson put Cavs' real James Harden problem on display for the whole world

At this point, everyone in the world knows what Jalen Brunson did to James Harden in the fourth quarter and overtime of Game 1. The New York Knicks took a 1-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals because Brunson put Harden in a torture chamber. Then, Kenny Atkinson went on the record and defended Harden’s defense. Both are well-documented.

But at the same time, the two instances revealed a secret message. A message that Brunson revealed for the whole world to see: Harden actually is the Cavaliers’ best defensive option. And therein lies the problem. Not that Atkinson thinks Harden is the answer, but that the Cavaliers don’t have a better one.

Not if they want to keep a well-rounded closing lineup on the floor.

The Cavs closed Game 1 with a lineup of Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Eventually, Atkinson put Max Strus in for Allen because he wanted the additional three-point shooting on the floor.

Once Strus checked in the game, he guarded Brunson for a bit, but the Knicks eventually got their way via switches, ending up with the Harden matchup they longed for.

But again, the problem isn’t necessarily that Atkinson thinks Harden is the Cavaliers’ best defensive option. It’s that, if he wants to roll out his core four and an extra player, Harden may actually be the best option. That’s what Brunson and the Knicks exposed.

Harden is going to be in the Cavs’ closing lineups. Atkinson said as much. Mitchell is, too. He’s the best player. He’s staying on the floor. Mobley isn’t going anywhere either. And unless they are in a position like in Game 1, it seems likely that Atkinson also wants Allen on the court.

That leaves one spot. One place left in the Cavaliers’ crunch-time lineups to play with. And there aren’t a ton of great options available who can effectively guard Brunson.

Strus did an okay job at times, but he has the tendency to get over-aggressive. Merrill is a three-point specialist, and he’s definitely not built to stick with Harden. Dean Wade isn’t consistent enough offensively. Jaylon Tyson has struggled to earn consistent court time this postseason.

So, who’s guarding Brunson? Who?

Harden.

That’s the problem. The Cavs’ best two perimeter players aren’t good enough defenders. They can’t stick with Harden. And they don’t have enough closing-lineup flexibility to sub in a guy who can, largely because they don’t have anyone who can.

The Cavaliers have a Brunson problem. The problem isn't that Harden can't defend Brunson. It's that he's their best option.