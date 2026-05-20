Jalen Brunson only needed one game to prove ESPN wrong

Prior to the 2026 NBA Playoffs, ESPN published an article "ranking the 50 most impactful players" in the postseason. New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson received a strong ranking of No. 8, but he was conveniently placed one spot behind his current Eastern Conference Finals opponent: Donovan Mitchell.

Though Mitchell has solidified his place as one of the best players in the NBA, Brunson only needed one Conference Finals game to prove ESPN had it backwards.

Brunson dominated Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, leading New York to an unfathomable comeback win over Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He finished with 38 points, six assists, five rebounds, and three steals, leading New York to a 115-104 overtime win.

With 17 points between the fourth quarter and overtime, Brunson led the Knicks to the largest postseason fourth quarter comeback of the play-by-play era.

NBA says Knicks’ 22-point 4th quarter comeback tonight is the second largest 4th quarter comeback in playoffs since 1997 (play-by-play era). pic.twitter.com/nyHgygzwxE — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 20, 2026

It was a statement game on multiple levels, as Brunson proved how "impactful" he really is by carrying the Knicks' offense on a night when no one could buy a bucket.

ESPN ranked Jalen Brunson below Donovan Mitchell on most impactful playoff players list

New York trailed 93-73 with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Brunson scored 15 points in the closing 7:39 of the final frame of regulation, giving his teammates someone to rally around as they closed the distance and ultimately secured an improbable Game 1 win.

It was the epitome of what makes Brunson so special: The combination of the generational skill that enables him to dominate games and the leadership that makes him a beacon during dark times.

"Keep fighting... We don't want to give up ever."



Jalen Brunson on New York's resilience in Game 1!



Knicks complete the largest 4th-quarter comeback (22 points) in an NBA Conference Finals game in the play-by-play era to win Game 1!



NBA Conference Finals presented by @Google https://t.co/szbK4I1Vul pic.twitter.com/mrOLPHLmwi — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2026

In fairness to Mitchell, he's the epitome of a postseason riser. His career playoff scoring average of 27.8 is 2.7 points higher than his regular season mark of 25.1, and he has three of the 30 highest scoring performances in a single playoff game in NBA history.

For as deserving as he thus is of acclaim, Brunson being ranked a spot below him was a questionable choice considering his own postseason history.

While Mitchell is making his Conference Finals debut in 2026, Brunson is in his third—including his second in a row. His first was made as the second option alongside Luka Doncic in 2022 and the past two have been as the clear-cut go-to player for a steady contender.

There's still a long series to be played, but Brunson's Game 1 clinic was the epitome of how no Eastern Conference guard is more dependable in a big spot than the Knicks' resident superstar.