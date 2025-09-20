Jalen Brunson just gave Knicks teammate ringing endorsement

It’s safe to say Jalen Brunson is happy the New York Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns. And that should bode well for their partnership taking the next step this coming season.

During a recent conversation with D.J. Sidiqqi of GamesHub, Brunson spoke glowingly of KAT’s impact on the team—not just on the court, but behind the scenes.

“The things that he’s been able to do in a short period of time being a Knick has been amazing,” New York’s captain explained. “Having him as a teammate has been really fun. I think that gets overlooked how good of a teammate he is. Obviously, he’s a great player and what he does on the court. But the teammate he is and what he brings to the locker room for us is special.”

People tend to underrate the importance of locker-room synergy. Teammates don’t have to be best friends, but they need to get along, and ideally, enjoy each other’s company. The Knicks became known as a tight-knit group prior to last season, fueled in large part by the myriad Villanova ties up and down the roster.

There were concerns that shipping out Donte DiVicenzo, a member of the ‘Nova crew, might mess with New York’s chemistry. It’s clear that isn’t happening—a small detail that’s actually a big deal.

This is just the beginning for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns

Brunson showering Towns with praise about his locker-room voice and leadership is the kind of underlying development that can benefit the Knicks on the court. So many already view their partnership in rosy terms, and they haven’t even come close to peaking.

Despite at times devastating defenses with their two-man game, Brunson and Towns did not engage in nearly enough interplay last season. It too often felt like they were leading separate existences. Among other factors, this is among the biggest reasons why New York’s offense ranked just 14th in efficiency after January 1.

Establishing more of a connection between Brunson and Towns is the single most important job head coach Mike Brown will have during his first year. He seems like just the guy to actualize the Knicks’ lofty ambitions for their star duo.

Spamming more pick-and-rolls is an obvious tweak. But Brown also has plans to get Brunson moving (even more often) away from the ball. And he is bound to implement more dribble handoffs into the fold, just like he did with Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox while chaperoning the Sacramento Kings.

Knicks fans should be fired up about JB’s comments

Never underestimate the power of chemistry—or, ahem, friendship.

New York has adjustments to make, and problems to fix. That’s especially true when it comes to Towns and Brunson, who absolutely have to be worth their weight in gold on offense when considering how much they, collectively, give up at the defensive end.

A willingness to adapt is part of ironing out those wrinkles. And it is much easier to make alterations not only when you respect each other, but when you actively like each other.

Brunson seems to both like and respect Towns. That reinforces his own value as a teammate and leader. More importantly, it suggests these two will figure out how to optimize their on-court partnership—and, by extension, the Knicks’ chances of winning it all.