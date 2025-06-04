Knicks could complete Villanova reunion after Tom Thibodeau firing

As has been discussed ad nauseam, the Knicks' trio of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart all played for Villanova at the same time. In fact, they won a championship together in 2016, before Brunson and Bridges won another one in 2018. Now, with Tom Thibodeau officially dismissed as the Knicks' head coach, Jay Wright has the opportunity to reunite with his former players by making the leap to NBA coaching.

It is hard to dream up a more perfect storyline. Three players who won championship(s) together in college reuniting on the same team in the pros is already a hell of a story. But their old coach coming out of retirement to lead them and the Knicks to their first championship in 52 years? Hollywood would struggle to write a better script.

While it sounds like a match made in heaven, it is mainly speculation at this point. While I am sure the players would love the idea of working for their former coach again, no credible reports have stated the Knicks are pursuing Wright or that he has any interest.

In fact, some sources close to the situation have made the reunion seem pretty unlikely.

A script left unwritten

Indeed, it is hard to think of a better script. But ultimately, it seems unlikely. Insider Marc Stein, writing in his Substack The Stein Line, said, "Wright is obviously close with the Knicks' former Villanova trio of Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges but, again, has repeatedly said that he does not have NBA coaching aspirations."

Seth Davis, who works with Wright covering college basketball for CBS, took to X/Twitter to share how unlikely Wright was to make the jump to professional basketball, writing, "I have been working with Jay Wright on TV for three years. Based on every conversation we have had I would say there is a greater chance that I will be the next Knicks coach than him. The difference is if they call me I will say yes."

In the wake of the Thibodeau dismissal, I wrote how I was confident that if the Knicks made this move, they already had Thibodeau's successor picked out. Now that the dust has settled a bit, that does not seem to be the case. It is of the utmost importance that the Knicks nail this hire. Championship windows close just as fast as they open, and the Knicks cannot afford to hire someone who isn't a great fit.

Other options

According to Stein, other options for the position include Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant. Bryant was formerly an Assistant for the Knicks under Thibodeau and is familiar with how things are run in New York. However, if the Knicks have their eyes set on Bryant, they will need to act fast, as reports have stated he is a finalist for the head coaching vacancy with the Phoenix Suns.

Other names mentioned by Stein included Jason Kidd, currently the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, and Ime Udoka, currently the head coach of the Houston Rockets. Although those may be viewed as great options internally, it is highly unlikely, as Stein reported both the Mavs and Rockets would reject the Knicks' request to interview them.