Jalen Brunson extension keeps getting better for the New York Knicks

New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson is committed to doing everything it takes to lead the franchise to prominence. He's fearless on the court, unflappable in the clutch, and unselfish in a way that has enabled everyone around him to thrive.

For as willing as Brunson is to enable his teammates' success on the court, it's a financial decision that may prove to be the most significant of his Knicks tenure.

Brunson shocked the basketball world in 2024 when he signed a four-year extension with New York worth just $156.5 million. He left $113 million on the table, all in the spirit of enabling the organization to make moves to improve its championship odds.

The Knicks have done exactly that, improving the roster with trades and moves in free agency that have given the orange and blue an elite assortment of talent.

The 2024-25 regular season has revealed the true value of Brunson's sacrifice. New York is 50-29, in sole possession of the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and actively preparing for what could be a memorable postseason.

Just when it seemed as though Brunson's contract extension couldn't benefit the Knicks any more, their success and remaining opportunities for growth have made it the gift that keeps on giving.

Jalen Brunson extension enabled Knicks to truly contend, leaves room for improvement

Brunson's extension will begin during the 2025-26 season with a first-year salary of just $34,944,001. If that seems low to you, you're on to something. As of this article, Brunson's cap hit is set to rank No. 49 among NBA players.

Even before free agency resets the market, Brunson is on pace to make less money in 2025-26 than 48 other players—including two of his teammates.

Karl-Anthony Towns will set the financial pace for New York's players with $53,142,264 coming his way in 2025-26. OG Anunoby will check in at No. 2 on the payroll at $39,568,966. Mikal Bridges, meanwhile, will make less than Brunson, but still command a respectable $24.9 million cap hit.

Those colossal salaries could've prevented the Knicks from having a shred of flexibility, but instead, they'll still be able to pay Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson more than $32 million combined next season.

That's due in no small part to Brunson's unselfish approach to his salary and the team's general future and outlook. His reduced cap hit has opened the door for high-cost players such as Bridges and Towns to be acquired, as well as Anunoby to be re-signed.

Towns is now on pace to earn All-NBA honors with season averages of 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, Anunoby has made a leap, averaging 26.3 points over his past 11 appearances, and Bridges has given the Knicks exactly what they've needed no matter what the situation has called for.

Furthermore, Brunson has positioned the Knicks to take on all of those salaries and maintain the freedom to negotiate in 2025. New York is on pace to enter the offseason just below the second apron, meaning it can sign a player using the taxpayer mid-level exception. That would enable Leon Rose to add a potential impact reserve to a deal the Knicks wouldn't have been able to swing had Brunson signed a max-level deal.

Already a bargain of a contract, Brunson's extension is becoming the gift that keeps on giving for the Knicks' roster and front office.