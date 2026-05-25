Jalen Brunson just explained why the Knicks are so dangerous on the road

Playing on the road can be a lot like playing at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks. Or rather, it can sound a lot like it, which lends itself to a certain home-away-from-home comfort.

Just ask Jalen Brunson, who received “M-V-P” chants at the end of New York’s Game 3 victory over the Cavaliers…that was played in Cleveland.

When asked afterward by ESPN’s Lisa Salters about Knicks fans making their presence felt, the now three-time second-team All-NBA superstar initially couldn’t provide an answer. “I don’t know,” he said after stammering for a few seconds. “I’ll explain. I’m at a loss for words.”

Roughly three nanoseconds later, Brunson found the words, telling Salters: "Knicks fans, they travel, man. They're gonna be heard in whatever building they're in."

First of all, shout-out to you, Knicks fans. You are equal parts ubiquitous and rowdy, and it’s creating a very real advantage your team is going to need if (read: when) it makes the NBA Finals.

The Knicks are making history away from Madison Square Garden

Every Knicks game these days ends with them carving out another personal slice of playoff history. Most of you have read or heard about their gargantuan margins of victory. Less known: New York’s net rating on the road (21.3) is noticeably higher than it is at home (16.5).

Keeping with their history-making theme, the Knicks’ point differential per 100 possessions away from Madison Square Garden is the highest on record for any team that played more than four road games in a single postseason.

Small-sample theater plays a part, but doesn’t dilute the accomplishment. The entire postseason is a small sample. And while there are plenty of other factors that come into play, Knicks fans’ presence in enemy territory is a big deal.

Opposing players would not be asked about the impact if it didn’t matter. Jarrett Allen is the latest to speak on it, and he offered what appears to be an inadvertently not-so-suitable-for-work answer that, in addition to inciting memes galore, clearly conveys a level of concern.

Knicks fans will be needed more than ever in the Finals

It’s a good thing Brunson and company know they can count on Knicks fans to get loud wherever the games are played. That’s going to come in handy if (again: when) they reach the NBA Finals.

Regardless of whether New York faces the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs, it will not have home-court advantage. Games 1 and 2 will be played on the road, as will a potential Game 7.

Not that this fazes the Knicks. They have a bunch of things going for them, including a possibly gargantuan rest advantage, as well as the knowledge San Antonio and Oklahoma City will have spent no fewer than six games beating the ever-living snot out of each other.

Go ahead and add “Knicks fans be everywhere and anywhere” to that list, too. The Thunder or Spurs have bonkers home crowds in their own right. That won’t stop Knicks fans.

They found a way to flood the Atlanta Hawks’ State Farm Arena. Then, despite Joel Embiid attempting to take matters into his own hands, they descended upon the Philadelphia 76ers’ Xfinity Mobile Arena. Now, they’re drowning Rocket Arena in “M-V-P” chants for Brunson.

Rest assured, they’ll find their way into Oklahoma City or San Antonio, too.