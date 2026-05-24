Knicks suddenly have the chance to create a huge NBA Finals edge

Not only are the New York Knicks one win away from making the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, but they can do so while sweeping their way out of the Eastern Conference Finals. So while time and math are on their side if they can’t win Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the massive rest advantage that they would earn with a victory should coax them into treating it as a must-have tilt.

If the Knicks win Game 4, they will have nine days off before the first game of the NBA Finals. That is a huge layoff by itself. But it’s even bigger when you consider how they even got to the Eastern Conference Finals.

After sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 2, New York had another nine days off prior to facing the Cavs. Although the Knicks didn’t start the series so hot, they immediately reaped the rewards of that break.

Sweeping the Cavs would ensure the Knicks are the much fresher Finals team

The importance of rest kicked in during Game 1 against Cleveland. The Knicks had enough gas left in the tank to stage an historical fourth-quarter comeback in Game 1. They have since looked like the fresher, more able-bodied team—and it’s not even kind of close.

Game 3 on Saturday night was a perfect example. The Cavs looked confused and lethargic. The Knicks, meanwhile, ran their butts off. They got out in transition on 31 percent of their possessions after grabbing a rebound, the third-highest mark of the postseason. Through three quarters, that share was also much higher, checking in at what would have been a playoff-best 44 percent.

Imagine applying this advantage to the NBA Finals. Win Game 4, and by the time New York heads to Oklahoma City or San Antonio, it will have played eight games in a span of 31 days. That is categorically insane—and arguably a shocking, and unique, advantage the Knicks will need.

This isn’t to suggest a loss on Monday night should induce panic. No NBA team has successfully erased a 3-0 deficit, and won the series. This Cavs squad isn’t about to become the first.

Still, knowing what awaits, this isn’t about talent, or emotional fortitude. It’s about gaining a unique advantage over a series that will pit them against a true-blue powerhouse from Oklahoma City or San Antonio.

The Knicks need every edge they can get

Not everyone will be over the moon should New York earn another extended break. Josh Hart has cautioned the masses against the perils of too much time away from the speed and flow of gameplay.

With all due respect to the Knicks’ emotional bellwether, this is B.S. New York doesn’t look out of sorts right now. Extra rest is a good thing. Especially when OG Anunoby, as good as he’s been, clearly still isn’t 100 percent after returning from a hamstring injury.

Additional rest is also a huge deal in advance of facing an hellacious defense. It doesn’t matter whether the Knicks encounter the Spurs or the Thunder. Jalen Brunson is going to incur more ball pressure than he can fathom. The same goes for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Sure, there is more time off in between Finals games. Whether it’s enough is debatable. It shouldn’t matter to the Knicks.

This is their chance to rest and recover while Oklahoma City and San Antonio continue to pummel the ever-living snot out of each other. Perhaps they can afford to squander it. But they should make it their mission not to find out.