Jalen Brunson is breaking the infuriating habit that's costing superstars rings

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has revealed an advanced understanding of what it takes to win a championship as an NBA superstar. While countless players have chased rings by attempting to put the team on their backs, Brunson seems to understand the importance of trusting his teammates to not just help him, but thrive alongside him.

Brunson's willingness to build his ball-dominant tendencies around an increasing trust in his teammates' abilities to create for themselves has given the Knicks a level of balance that, in recent years, has defined championship teams.

It's difficult to blame superstars for leaning into their ball-dominant tendencies once the playoffs roll around. With a championship in sight and the end of a season just as close, the best players seem to cherish the opportunity to put their team on their back and lead them to the promised land.

What Brunson has done during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, however, is take a step back—all the while maintaining his elite production and providing his usual late-game heroics.

Brunson is currently first on the Knicks and third in the NBA in scoring during the 2026 postseason. Karl-Anthony Towns has unexpectedly emerged as the team leader in assists per game, however, with head coach Mike Brown orchestrating a system that utilizes the big man as something of a hub for an offense that has eight different players averaging at least 8.0 points per game.

Rather than resisting the emergence of a new primary playmaker and volume scoring teammates, Brunson has taken the changes in stride and helped the Knicks realize their potential.

Jalen Brunson is trusting his teammates when other stars have tried to impose their will

Brunson was recently asked about the shift in his playing style and the manner in which, as a ball-dominant star, his touches have either decreased or changed depending on the game. He simply stated that he's, "Not a star," and that all he cares about is winning.

During an episode of ESPN's Get Up, one of Brunson's former teammates, P.J. Tucker, was asked if he truly believes that Brunson is "100 percent good with that change." Tucker didn't hesitate to respond.

"The humble warrior. He just wants to play basketball. ... He definitely just wants to win."



P.J. Tucker reacts to Jalen Brunson calling himself "not a star" ✍️ pic.twitter.com/wnMCk9MAWl — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 14, 2026

For those who can't watch the video, Tucker said the following:

"Classic JB, man. The humble warrior, he just wants to play basketball. He doesn't want none of the spotlight. He just wants to play basketball and win."

Greenberg pushed back, noting that Brunson has been a ball-dominant player during his Knicks career. It was more conversational than critical, of course, but Tucker was asked to share his thoughts on whether or not Brunson is actually comfortable with having the ball in his hands less frequently.

Tucker's response was clear and concise:

"100 percent. He definitely just wants to win. JB definitely is a guy who's going to take over when he needs to, but he knows he needs his team and he needs everybody in that locker room. So he's going to do whatever he's got to do."

Knicks fans knew Brunson was sincere, but a former teammate appearing on a major platform to make these statements is a refreshing confirmation of how committed to winning he is.

P.J. Tucker on Jalen Brunson: "He definitely just wants to win."

Some degree of the recent history of ball dominance in the NBA stems from the influence of the arguable greatest player of all time: Michael Jordan. Jordan was the first guard under the height of 6'9" to truly dominate the Association on a championship level, particularly in the role of a No. 1 scoring option.

As the 21st century rolled around and those Jordan inspired began to spawn new generations of ball-dominant stars, Jordan's own sacrifices for the betterment of the team became lost in translation.

What emerged were several decades in which players tried to shoot their way to victory in increasingly ball-dominant roles. Some even added elite production as playmakers. Unfortunately, even those who were willing to pass imposed limitations on themselves by trying to run an entire system with, oftentimes at most, a single co-star.

As the introduction of the second apron has stifled the creation of super-teams, however, depth has simply become too important to ignore—and those who have tried have failed in the process.

That's taken hold in a remarkable way over the past three seasons. The 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics and 2025 title-winning Oklahoma City Thunder not only empowered their stars to excel, but trusted a full rotation of talented contributors to create their own offense and escape the limitations of an exclusively off-ball role.

As the 2026 Knicks prepare for the Eastern Conference Finals with a similar approach, it's Brunson's unselfishness that's driving them to the cusp of glory.